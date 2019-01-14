14/01/2019 16:38:00

Issue of Equity

Related content
16:55 - 
Issue of Equity
15:53 - 
Issue of Equity
14:43 - 
Net Asset Value(s)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

London, January 14

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

Legal Entity Identifier:  213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

Issue of Ordinary Shares

On 14 January 2019 FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC (the “Company”) issued from its block listing authority of 3 July 2018 50,000 new Ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 763.00 pence per share; these shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue. The issue price equates to a premium to the cum income net asset value per share at the time of the transaction of 0.7%, such premium including a placing commission of 0.2%.

Following this issue, the Company has the ability to issue a further 2,115,001

ordinary shares under its block listing facility.

As a result of this issue, the total number of ordinary shares in issue now stands at 180,401,712 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,401,712.

There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure of 180,401,712 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP             

Tel: 0203 170 8732

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

16:55 E:FGT
Issue of Equity
16:38 E:FGT
Issue of Equity
15:53 E:FGT
Issue of Equity
14:43 E:FGT
Net Asset Value(s)
11 Jan E:FGT
Issue of Equity
11 Jan E:FGT
Issue of Equity
11 Jan E:FGT
Net Asset Value(s)
11 Jan E:FGT
Block Listing Application
10 Jan E:FGT
Issue of Equity
10 Jan E:FGT
Issue of Equity

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of XRAY, NVDA and AGN
2
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: GSKY PPDF CURO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
3
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Announces Study Results from Phase 2 Study of Varlitinib in First-line Gastric Cancer
4
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of YOGA, IMMU and DXC
5
Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Portable Evaporative Cooling System, 34 Gallon Tank, CI/II D1&2

Related stock quotes

Finsbury Growth & Income.. 763.00 -1.2% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Allergan plc (AGN) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019
16:59
PSAV® and The Freeman Company Announce Purchase Agreement for PSAV to Acquire Encore Event Technologies
16:59
INFINITI QX Inspiration: An electric INFINITI for the future
16:57
Transaction in Own Shares
16:55
Issue of Equity
16:50
DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against MoneyGram International, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm
16:45
Derivatives - New Strikes Stock Products 8/19
16:38
Issue of Equity
16:36
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Goldcorp Inc. to Newmont Mining Corporation is Fair to Shareholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 January 2019 17:18:28
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-01-14 18:18:28 - 2019-01-14 17:18:28 - 1000 - Website: OKAY