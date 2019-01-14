14/01/2019 21:45:23

Martin Maluendez joins the commercial team of NexusTours

CANCÚN, México, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a wide experience in the latin tourism  sector in companies such as Rovinet, Eurovip's and Traje Uno, and with the development under his command of a DMC as BT Travel, Martin Maluendez takes the position of Sales Manager LATAM, reporting directly to Juan Derudi (Commercial Director Central America & Latam).

Highly oriented towards objectives achievement and with an important technological foundation, Martin has the elements to add value to Nexus and lead to new clients, especially in markets such as Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Central America and the Caribbean.

"Martin steps in at a very relevant moment for NexusTours. He will strengthen our sales team and boost the strategic objectives of growth in the region, a key market for our consolidation of Nexus as Local Experts leaders in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and with upcoming openings in the United States: Florida (January 2019), New York and Las Vegas (February 2019)," points Juan Derudi.

Martin will be attending next to all the commercial team to the international tourism fair, Fitur in Madrid this January, where NexusTours stand will have place at the Americas Hall, and will present updates to Travel Partners and suppliers in the sector such as: the new NexusCube booking platform, expansion plans and the new addition of products and accommodation services, transfers, activities and car rental, to the portfolio.

"With Martin´s incorporation to the commercial area for LATAM, new products for accommodation to our offer, and in the near future of services such as circuits, rent a car, cruises and air tickets, we intend to become the one-stop -shop for our travel partners and their guests in LATAM and in the North American and European markets. Our more than 20 years of experience and leadership as local experts are available to offer all the services in destination that may be needed during a trip, with the guarantee of our services and our commitment to quality," finalizes Roberto Bermudez, Senior Corporate Director Distribution & Product.

ABOUT US

We are the leading Destination Management Company in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. Our operational offices are located in 19 countries and across 56 destinations. As local experts in the destinations we serve, our specialty is providing all the in-destination services that our travel partners’ clients may require during their trip. This includes an expansive portfolio of accommodation options, including more than 16,000 hotels, transfer services including shared, private and luxury transportation from all airports and ports, more than 4,000  excursions for travelers of all ages and interests and world-class customer service in all of the destinations we serve.

Our main objective is to offer customers exemplary service and differentiated products. Our Nexus Collection catalogue is comprised of more than 600 exclusive activities with added value; as well as our own transportation fleet of modern vehicles ranging from vans to buses, all equipped with free Wi-Fi. We also offer comprehensive customer service for clients with our 24/7 Contact Centre, customer service teams in destination and our Post-Travel department.

Recently, we launched one of the most exciting modern technological solutions for the distribution of touristic services called NexusCube. This new platform will offer our travel partners the best online solutions to increase their business and will allow them to access immediate confirmations for all our services through the following:

Travel Partner Portal: (TPPhttps://tpp.nexustours.com/login/ Available for professional use through simple registration).

XML integrations with state-of-the-art APIs compatible with the booking systems of any travel agency, tour operator or OTA.

As part of Sunwing Travel Group, our clients include Sunwing Vacations, Signature Vacations, Vacation Express and TUI Travel Group; plus more than 1,500 travel partners across Latin America, Mexico and Europe.

For more information please visit:

https://corporate.nexustours.com/corporate/

For general inquiries related to media please contact:

Alejandra Martínez de Alva Arnedo

External Communication Coordinator

almartinez@nexustours.com

Pablo Gutiérrez

Senior Corporate Director Strategy & Marketing

pgutierrez@nexustours.com

NexusTours

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f803b505-ae69-4997-83ed-3a1359324046

Logo Nexus 1.png

