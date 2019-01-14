Meritage Appoints Greg Corr Executive Vice President of Wendy’s Operations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCQX: MHGU), one of the nation’s premier restaurant operators, announced today that Greg Corr has been appointed as the Company’s Executive Vice President of Wendy’s Operations. In this role Corr will have responsibility for the operations of the Company’s more than 300 Wendy’s locations.

Corr most recently served as Senior Operations Manager at Gordon Food Service, leading their 175 retail stores with responsibility for operations, supply chain management and facilities. Prior to Gordon Food Service, Corr served as Director of Operations for Hot-N-Now overseeing 118 QSR restaurant locations.

“We are excited to bring Greg onboard to lead our Wendy’s restaurant operations. His strong leadership skills, operations background and passion for excellence will be a powerful combination with the Wendy’s brand and our unique operating platform. It’s an exciting growth period for our Wendy’s operations”, said Meritage President Gary Rose.

About Meritage

Meritage Hospitality Group is one of the nation’s premier restaurant operators, with 314 restaurants in operation located in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Meritage is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, operating with a workforce of approximately 10,000 employees. The Company’s public filings can be viewed at www.otcmarkets.com, under the stock symbol MHGU, or the Company’s website www.meritagehospitality.com .

