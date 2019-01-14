14/01/2019 21:30:00

Micron Exercises Call Option to Acquire Remaining Interest in IM Flash Technologies Joint Venture

Related content
08 Jan - 
Micron Works With Qualcomm to Drive Innovation in Infot..
07 Jan - 
Mobileye Selects Micron to Advance Development of Its F..
02 Jan - 
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hewlett Packard..
Related debate
18 Dec - 
Micron quarterly revenue misses estimates on falling ch..

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc., (NASDAQ: MU) today announced the company is exercising its right to purchase Intel’s interest in the parties’ joint venture, IM Flash Technologies, LLC (IM Flash). On Oct. 18, 2018, Micron disclosed its intention to exercise the option.

“The IM Flash acquisition will enable Micron to accelerate our R&D and optimize our manufacturing plan for 3D XPoint,” said Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. “The Utah-based facility provides us with the manufacturing flexibility and highly skilled talent to drive 3D XPoint development and innovation, and to deliver on our emerging technology roadmap.”

Micron anticipates that the pending acquisition will have no meaningful impact on overall non-GAAP financial results and foresees no changes to the company’s fiscal 2019 capital expenditures or long-term capital expenditure target. Micron has already consolidated the IM Flash joint venture, as reflected in its most recently reported financial statements. The transaction will close on a date in the next six to 12 months to be selected by Intel. At the time of close, Micron expects to pay approximately $1.5 billion in cash for the transaction. The payment will end Intel’s noncontrolling interest in IM Flash and eliminate IM Flash member debt on Micron’s balance sheet, which was $1 billion as of Nov. 29, 2018.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through our global brands — Micron®, Crucial® and Ballistix® — our broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash and 3D XPoint™ memory, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life. Backed by 40 years of technology leadership, our memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like cloud, data center, networking, mobile and automotive. Our common stock is traded on the NASDAQ under the MU symbol. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc., visit www.micron.com.

©2019 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the industry and our strategic position and financial results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at www.micron.com/certainfactors. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results.

Micron Media Relations Contact

Erica Pompen

Micron Technology, Inc.

+1 (408) 834-1873

epompen@micron.com

Micron Investor Relations Contact

Farhan Ahmad

Micron Technology, Inc.

+1 (408) 834-1927

farhanahmad@micron.com

Micron logo_blue_RGB.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21:30 MU
Micron Exercises Call Option to Acquire Remaining Interest in IM Flash Technologies Joint Venture
08 Jan MU
Micron Works With Qualcomm to Drive Innovation in Infotainment Systems for Next-Generation Vehicles
07 Jan MU
Mobileye Selects Micron to Advance Development of Its Fifth-Generation Autonomous Driving Platform
02 Jan MU
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Micron Technology, Cirrus Logic, Applied Genetic Technologies, KemPharm, and Communications — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
20 Dec MU
Micron Technology Announces Upcoming Investor Events
18 Dec MU
Micron Technology, Inc., Reports Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2019
13 Dec MU
Micron Delivers Industry’s Highest-Capacity Monolithic Mobile Memory for MediaTek’s Newest Helio Smartphone Platform
28 Nov MU
Micron Highlights Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion With 2018 Benchmark Report
19 Nov MU
Micron Technology to Report Fiscal First Quarter Results on December 18, 2018
14 Nov MU
Micron Unveils Secure NOR Flash Memory Solution to Accelerate and Authenticate Intelligence at the Edge

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Announces Study Results from Phase 2 Study of Varlitinib in First-line Gastric Cancer
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Markel Corporation (MKL) and Encourages MKL Investors to Contact the Firm
3
WISekey Joins Global Semiconductor Alliance IoT Security Working Group to Address End-to-End IoT Security
4
Recent Study Validates the Operational Effectiveness of Microbot Medical’s Self-Cleaning Shunt (SCS™)
5
MDxHealth (R): MDxHealth Provides Business Update

Related stock quotes

Micron Technology Inc 34.67 -3.7% Stock price decreasing
Micron Technology 32.50 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:57
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Alkermes plc To Contact The Firm
21:57
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Nova Lifestyle, Inc. To Contact The Firm
21:56
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing in DXC Technology Company to Contact the Firm
21:56
SNAP SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Snap Inc. - SNAP
21:55
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In YRC Worldwide Inc. To Contact The Firm
21:55
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRCW and SNAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
21:48
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for W and MKL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
21:45
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PRGO and YRIV: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
21:45
Martin Maluendez joins the commercial team of NexusTours

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 January 2019 22:16:13
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-01-14 23:16:13 - 2019-01-14 22:16:13 - 1000 - Website: OKAY