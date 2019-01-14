Monthly Factsheet November

UK Mortgages Ltd - Monthly Factsheet November

30/11/2018 UK Mortgages Limited (a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440, LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)

Monthly Factsheet

The Board of UK Mortgages Limited (UKML) and TwentyFour Asset Management LLP (TwentyFour) are pleased to present the latest factsheet for the fund. Information on current investments and pipeline can be found in the factsheet.

