14/01/2019 21:35:00

Paul Walsh Elected to McDonald's Board of Directors

Related content
07 Dec - 
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Amazon, Finisar..
30 Oct - 
McDonald’s Launches Career Advising Campaign for Restau..
29 Oct - 
New Research Coverage Highlights Rite Aid, The Boeing, ..

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) announced today that Paul S. Walsh has been elected to the Company's Board of Directors, effective as of January 14, 2019.

Walsh, 63, currently serves as Chairman of Compass Group PLC, a leading foodservice and support services company, a position he has held since February 2014. Walsh served as Chief Executive Officer of Diageo plc, a multinational beverage company, from 2000 to 2013, and as Chief Operating Officer in 2000. Prior to that, Walsh served as Chairman and President of The Pillsbury Company from 1996 to 1999. 

“Paul is a proven global leader with a solid track record of success, and we are delighted to add his experience to our talented and diverse Board of Directors,” said Enrique Hernandez, Jr., McDonald's Chairman of the Board. “His knowledge in areas such as consumer businesses, food service, and international operations will greatly benefit McDonald’s.”

"We are pleased to welcome Paul to our Board of Directors," said Steve Easterbrook, McDonald’s President and Chief Executive Officer. "Paul is an exceptional leader who has developed and led world-class companies. With his extensive experience, he will bring insights that will be tremendously valuable as we continue to execute our growth strategy and become a better McDonald’s.”  

Walsh serves as a Director of FedEx Corporation and RM2 International S.A. He will be stepping down down from the Board of Directors of Avanti Communications Group plc, where he currently serves as Chairman. Previously, Walsh served as a Director of HSBC Holdings plc, Unilever PLC and Ontex Group NV.

Walsh received a degree in Finance from Manchester Metropolitan University in 1977. 

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s is the world’s leading global foodservice retailer with over 37,000 locations in 120 markets around the world. Over 90 percent of McDonald’s restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local businessmen and women.

CONTACT:

Media

Andrea Abate

Andrea.Abate@us.mcd.com

Investors

Mike Cieplak

Investor.Relations@us.mcd.com

McDonald'sLogo.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21:35 MCD
Paul Walsh Elected to McDonald's Board of Directors
07 Dec AMZN
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Amazon, Finisar, NuStar Energy, McDonald's, Robert Half International, and Guidewire Software — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
30 Oct MCD
McDonald’s Launches Career Advising Campaign for Restaurant Employees with the Help of Five Industry Influencers
29 Oct BIIB
New Research Coverage Highlights Rite Aid, The Boeing, Cabot, Biogen, McDonald's, and Pegasystems — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018
24 Sep MCD
McDonald's Announces President, International Lead Markets & Chief Restaurant Officer Doug Goare to Retire
22 Aug MCD
McDonald’s Sets Global Goal to Reduce Barriers to Employment for Two Million Youth; Invests $2 Million in Chicago’s Workforce; and Pledges to offer 43,000 apprenticeships across Europe
14 Aug MCD
McDonald’s and Franchisees Investing Approximately $390 Million in California To Modernize More Than 550 Local Restaurants in 2018 & 2019
14 Aug MCD
McDonald’s and Franchisees Investing Approximately $126 Million in Washington State to Modernize More than 170 Local Restaurants in 2018 & 2019
14 Aug MCD
McDonald’s and Franchisees Investing Approximately $53 Million in Nevada To Modernize More Than 90 Local Restaurants in 2018 & 2019
14 Aug MCD
McDonald’s and Franchisees Investing Approximately $120 Million in Arizona To Modernize More Than 200 Local Restaurants in 2018 & 2019

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Announces Study Results from Phase 2 Study of Varlitinib in First-line Gastric Cancer
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Markel Corporation (MKL) and Encourages MKL Investors to Contact the Firm
3
WISekey Joins Global Semiconductor Alliance IoT Security Working Group to Address End-to-End IoT Security
4
Recent Study Validates the Operational Effectiveness of Microbot Medical’s Self-Cleaning Shunt (SCS™)
5
MDxHealth (R): MDxHealth Provides Business Update

Related stock quotes

McDonald's Corporation 181.22 -0.6% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:57
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Alkermes plc To Contact The Firm
21:57
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Nova Lifestyle, Inc. To Contact The Firm
21:56
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing in DXC Technology Company to Contact the Firm
21:56
SNAP SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Snap Inc. - SNAP
21:55
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In YRC Worldwide Inc. To Contact The Firm
21:55
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRCW and SNAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
21:48
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for W and MKL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
21:45
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PRGO and YRIV: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
21:45
Martin Maluendez joins the commercial team of NexusTours

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 January 2019 22:15:47
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-01-14 23:15:47 - 2019-01-14 22:15:47 - 1000 - Website: OKAY