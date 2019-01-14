14/01/2019 16:36:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Goldcorp Inc. to Newmont Mining Corporation is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased

Goldcorp Inc. (“Goldcorp” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GG) stock prior to January 14, 2019.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Goldcorp to Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE: NEM). Under the terms of the transaction Goldcorp shareholders will receive 0.3280 of a Newmont share and $0.02 for each share of Goldcorp stock they own. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/goldcorp-inc-2

 or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Goldcorp merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Goldcorp breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Newmont Mining Corporation is underpaying for Goldcorp shares, thus unlawfully harming Goldcorp shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

