Associa Desert Resort Management Hosts Board Member Training Seminar

Palm Springs, CA, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Desert Resort Management hosted its community association leadership board member training seminar at the Community Associations Institute (CAI) office in Palm Desert, CA.

The event included more than 40 board members and hosted a panel of industry experts including Michael C. Knighten from Knighten & Parlow PC, and Mark Dodge, the Desert Resort Management president. The speakers presented on fiduciary duties, community conflicts, meetings and minutes, collection issues, codes of conduct, budget and financial duties, maintenance and contracts, and rule enforcement. The panel encouraged the guests to ask questions and truly take advantage of the educational opportunity.

“Desert Resort Management believes community success begins with educating the community’s board of directors,” stated Paula Tapia, Desert Resort Management business development director. “We continue to be dedicated to our residents and communities. This seminar provided board members the opportunity to hear qualified and respected industry professionals share their knowledge and best practices, while helping prepare them to make informed decisions on behalf of their homeowners.”

