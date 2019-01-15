15/01/2019 01:14:25

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) and Encourages FIZZ Investors to Contact the Firm

Related content
08 Jan - 
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within National..
18 Dec - 
Notice to Disregard - Cannagreed
17 Dec - 
Breaking News: Passage of 2018 Farm Bill Could Lead to ..

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ).

Click here to participate in the action.

On July 17, 2018, a complaint was filed alleging that between July 17, 2014 and July 3, 2018, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational and compliance policies.  Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) National Beverage’s sales claims and the supposed underlying “proprietary techniques” lacked a verifiable basis; (ii) National Beverage’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Defendant Nick A. Caporella, engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct between 2014 and 2016; and (iii) as a result, National Beverage’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a long term stockholder of National Beverage, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into National Beverage please go to https://bespc.com/fizz/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

01:14 FIZZ
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) and Encourages FIZZ Investors to Contact the Firm
08 Jan GHDX
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within National Beverage, Rexford Industrial Realty, OUTFRONT Media, Genomic Health, Zumiez, and Timken Steel — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
18 Dec FIZZ
Notice to Disregard - Cannagreed
17 Dec FIZZ
Breaking News: Passage of 2018 Farm Bill Could Lead to a Flurry of M&A Activity in CBD Sector With Established Players
30 Nov JBHT
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Kura Oncology, National Beverage, Benefitfocus, PTC Therapeutics, and Walgreens Boots Alliance — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
27 Nov FIZZ
Jones Soda Appoints Vanessa Walker to its Board of Directors
07 Nov FIZZ
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) and Encourages FIZZ Investors to Contact the Firm
23 Oct INTU
New Research Coverage Highlights pdvWireless, EPAM, J & J Snack Foods, DAQO New Energy, National Beverage, and Intuit — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018
25 Sep FIZZ
Lawsuit for Investors in NASDAQ:FIZZ shares against National Beverage Corp. announced by Shareholders Foundation
17 Sep FB
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ACAD, FIZZ, RMTI, TTPH and FB

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
WISekey Joins Global Semiconductor Alliance IoT Security Working Group to Address End-to-End IoT Security
2
Recent Study Validates the Operational Effectiveness of Microbot Medical’s Self-Cleaning Shunt (SCS™)
3
Tyson Foods Announces Executive Changes Following Keystone Acquisition
4
MDxHealth (R): MDxHealth Provides Business Update
5
UPDATE - Baidu Unveils Major Advancements to the Apollo Intelligent Driving Ecosystem at CES 2019

Related stock quotes

National Beverage Corp 78.07 -1.4% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

02:00
GoldQuest Announces Management Changes
01:37
LandStar, Inc. Announces That Data443 Has Completed Partnership Agreement With Leading Technology Solutions Provider TEKsystems Global Services, LLC
01:25
Tower 16 Capital Partners Purchases Hillside Village Apartments, Its First Multifamily Project in Inland Empire, for $11 Million
01:16
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of CHS Inc. (CHSCP) and Encourages CHSCP Investors to Contact the Firm
01:15
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) and Encourages AQUA Investors to Contact the Firm
01:14
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) and Encourages FIZZ Investors to Contact the Firm
01:11
Kentucky's Bolton Wins FLW Tour at Sam Rayburn Reservoir presented by Polaris
01:02
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Maxar Technologies Inc. and Certain Officers – MAXR
01:00
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of W, MKL and SNAP

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 January 2019 02:32:15
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-01-15 03:32:15 - 2019-01-15 02:32:15 - 1000 - Website: OKAY