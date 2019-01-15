15/01/2019 11:50:00

Brookfield Renewable Partners 2018 Fourth Quarter Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts

 Date: Friday February 8, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

BROOKFIELD, News, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in Brookfield Renewable Partners’ (TSX: BEP.UN; NYSE: BEP) 2018 Fourth Quarter Conference Call and Webcast on Friday February 8, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss results and current business initiatives with members of senior management.

These results will be released on Friday February 8, 2019 at approximately 7:00 a.m. and will be available on our website at https://bep.brookfield.com under “Press Releases”. 

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-866-688-9430 toll-free at approximately 8:50 a.m. If calling from outside Canada or the U.S., dial 1-409-216-0817. When prompted, enter the conference ID, 4589386. The conference call will also be webcast live at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/gfs6sjuf, where it will be archived for future reference.

For those who are unable to participate in the Conference Call, a taped rebroadcast will also be available until February 15, 2019. To access this rebroadcast, please call 1-855-859-2056, or from outside Canada & U.S. please call 1-404-537-3406. When prompted, enter the conference ID, 4589386.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Our portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals over 17,000 megawatts of installed capacity and an 8,000 megawatt development pipeline. Brookfield Renewable is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at https://bep.brookfield.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $330 billion of assets under management.

   

Contact information:

  
   

Media:

 

Investors:

Claire Holland

 

Divya Biyani

Vice President – Communications 

 

Manager – Investor Relations

(416) 369-8236

 

(416) 369-2616

claire.holland@brookfield.com

 

divya.biyani@brookfield.com

Brookfield Logo.jpg

