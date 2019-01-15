ClearOne® Introduces COLLABORATE® Live, a New Line of Feature-Rich Video Collaboration Room Systems

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demonstrating its ability to provide customers with the industry’s most complete video collaboration experience, ClearOne® (NASDAQ:CLRO), the leading global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, today announced the immediate market availability of COLLABORATE® Live, a series of four video collaboration solutions that empower users to collaborate like never before, in any size room environment, with unmatched audio and video, interactive whiteboard, presentation, recording, streaming and cloud connectivity.

“Video is central to the 21st century collaboration experience,” said ClearOne CEO & Chair Zee Hakimoglu. “Users should be able to have the video collaboration system that is right for them in their own unique environment. Also, COLLABORATE Live enables users to enjoy a user interface that is as intuitive and simple as using their familiar mobile or tablet devices.”

For large sized boardrooms, auditoriums, conference rooms, lecture halls, courtrooms, training centers and telemedicine facilities, COLLABORATE Live 900 delivers a complete professional quality collaboration system solution featuring a powerful combination of video components integrated with the most advanced audio DSP technology for the richest possible large meeting room collaboration experience.

COLLABORATE 900 features a suite of built-in video conferencing capabilities including a Skype® for Business client, SIP/H.323 video conferencing, wireless presentation, interactive whiteboard, recording and streaming and a user interface that’s as simple and familiar as the interface found on a tablet or mobile device. It also includes a CONVERGE® Pro 2 DSP mixer, the industry’s most advanced audio processor and ClearOne’s Beamforming Microphone Array 2, which features adaptive steering technology (think of it as smart switching) to provide unsurpassed audio pick-up coverage of an entire room. For high-quality video capture of all participants in the room, the COLLABORATE Live 900 comes with the UNITE® 200 PTZ 1080p60 camera with 12x optical zoom. The system also includes a 90-day free trial of the ClearOne COLLABORATE Space cloud-based video conferencing application.

COLLABORATE Live 600 is a video collaboration system that delivers crystal-clear, full-duplex audio for medium-sized conference room environments. It offers the same suite of built-in video conferencing capabilities, the UNITE 200 PTZ camera, an ultra-friendly user interface, and a 90-day free COLLABORATE Space trial subscription. For audio, the system features two ClearOne CHAT® 150 speakerphones that daisy chain with CHATAttach® for crystal-clear audio quality.

Users looking for a complete small-room and executive office video collaboration solution can find everything they need in the COLLABORATE Live 300 system. Featuring the same simple and friendly user interface found in the larger room systems, COLLABORATE Live 300 includes a free 90-day COLLABORATE Space web conferencing subscription, a Skype for Business client, SIP/H.323 video conferencing, wireless presentation and interactive whiteboard capabilities — along with one CHAT 150 speakerphone and one UNITE 150 PTZ camera with 1080p30, 12x optical zoom.

Rounding out ClearOne’s new COLLABORATE Live product line is COLLABORATE Live 200, a new video collaboration system with ultra-wide angle video capture, which is critical for viewing all conference participants in huddle spaces and smaller room environments. Designed specifically to meet huddle space budgets, COLLABORATE Live 200 features the UNITE 50 EPTZ 1080p30 camera with 3x digital zoom and a 120-degree wide-angle field of view. Other features are similar to those found in the COLLABORATE Live 300 system, including the free 90-day COLLABORATE Space subscription.

“From the smallest huddle spaces to the largest auditoriums and training facilities, ClearOne now makes it possible, practical, and affordable to leverage all the audio and video benefits of collaboration in cloud-based solutions that are custom designed for every size of room,” said Hakimoglu. “ClearOne’s mission is to enable the video generation with all of the tools needed to achieve new levels of collaborative productivity.”

The new COLLABORATE Live Series, which will be showcased next month at ISE 2019 at Stand #D-130 in Hall 11 at the RAI Centre in Amsterdam, is available for immediate delivery at the following suggested MSRP pricing:

COLLABORATE Live 900, $9,999

COLLABORATE Live 600, $6,999

COLLABORATE Live 300, $3,499

COLLABORATE Live 200, $2,799

