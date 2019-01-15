15/01/2019 11:45:00

Descartes MacroPoint™ Real-time Freight Visibility Solution Helps Enhance Customer Service for Steelcase

WATERLOO, Ontario, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Steelcase Inc., an industry-leading supplier of architecture, furniture and technology products and services, has deployed Descartes MacroPoint™ to enhance real-time shipment visibility across its U.S. distribution network.

“Delivering a superior customer experience is what sets us apart in our industry. Extending real-time shipment visibility across the organization from our manufacturing facilities and distribution centers to our dedicated fleet and carrier partners is key to our exemplary service performance,” said Joe Verbraska, Director, N.A. Transportation at Steelcase. “With Descartes MacroPoint, we’ve been able to reduce load tracking time by 50 percent, provide faster response times to any shipment issues that may arise, and optimize our labor and capacity planning.”

The cloud-based Descartes MacroPoint freight tracking solution gives carriers, brokers, logistics service providers and shippers, such as Steelcase, real-time visibility into load status. Steelcase is using the Descartes solution integrated with SAPÒ Transportation Management to mitigate delivery disruptions by increasing the efficiency, speed and ease of communications between the multiple participants in its logistics network. Using this robust, automated solution, companies of all sizes can eliminate the need for time-consuming and ineffective check calls with drivers to ascertain load location details, streamline transportation operations, and improve communication about in-transit freight.

“It is fantastic to see Steelcase achieve significant operational performance improvements while, in parallel, better serving customers using Descartes MacroPoint,” said Dan Cicerchi, Vice-President Descartes MacroPoint Solutions at Descartes. “Real-time visibility across transportation operations has become a must-have capability for shippers that want to profitably meet and exceed service expectations.”

Steelcase will share insights and best practices for freight visibility and carrier enablement during its case study presentation at the Descartes Evolution 2019 global user conference, which takes place March 26 – 28, 2019 in Naples, Florida. Conference information is available at www.descartes.com/usergroup.  

