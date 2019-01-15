15/01/2019 19:14:34

For The Earth Corporation (OTC: FTEG) Preparing to Market Game-Changing Cleaning Products

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- For The Earth Corporation (the “Company”) (OTC: FTEG) is excited to announce that FTEG is planning to enter the Direct to Consumer market with a new bacteria technology - Advance Coating Technology (ACT). 

FTEG's CEO, Nelson Grist said, “This Micro-biostatic Advanced Coating technology forms a protective surface protectant by forming a Nano bed of spikes that disrupts the microorganism's membrane resulting in the loss of energy in the microbe and its demise. This technology provides a perfect approach to inhibiting microorganisms without the use of unsafe heavy metals or poisons. This mode of action is entirely unique to other antimicrobials.” It is important to notice that the marketing of this product is contingent on financing. 

Cleaning products industry in the U.S.

The soap and cleaning compound manufacturing industry in the United States produces such household products as laundry detergents, lime/rust removers and various other all-purpose cleaners and was forecasted to generate about $30 billion by 2020. 

A household cleaner has to be effective, gentle on users and appealing to the senses. Beneath the sink is a wide variety of cleaning products - some are used every day and others rarely. Manufacturers want to be sure that their product is not only safe, but the one reached for most often. Every household cleaner requires optimal combinations of ingredients such as surfactants, stain removers, brighteners, abrasives and sanitizers to ensure peak performance, but most need to be gentle on users’ hands and appeal to their senses.

Shareholder Update

While the corporate website is delayed, it is currently under review and is expected to go live shortly at the following link, WWW.FTEGCO.COM. Our social media platforms are experiencing growth on a regular basis and organic traffic is increasing. We would like to thank our social media followers for their input into our platforms. 

About: For The Earth Corporation

For The Earth Corporation’s primary focus is in three areas; Household and Institutional Cleaning, Pet, and the Health Care Industry. The Company’s mission is to create “Green” and biodegradable healthy living products, that provide effective and sustainable solutions for people, pets, and the planet.

For The Earth Corporation

20 East Thomas Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85012 USA

Contact: Nelson Grist

Telephone: 602 502-0602

Email: infofteg@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See For The Earth’s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements,

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Legal Disclaimer

The Company has filed to make an offering under Regulation A. The offering, if qualified by the SEC, will be made only by means of an offering circular. A preliminary offering statement on Form 1-A relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become qualified.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

No money or other consideration is being solicited at this time with respect to such an offering, and if sent in response to these materials for such an offering, it will not be accepted. No securities may be sold, and no offer to buy securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received for an offering under Regulation A+ until an offering statement is qualified by the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance given after the qualification date. An indication of interest made by a prospective investor in a Regulation A+ offering is non-binding and involves no obligation or commitment of any kind.

