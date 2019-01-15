15/01/2019 21:08:37

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation On Behalf Of Impinj, Inc. Investors (PI)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) (“Impinj” or “the Company”) and whether the Company’s officers and directors complied with their legal obligations to the Company and its shareholders.

On August 2, 2018, Impinj announced that it was delaying the release of its second quarter 2018 results. The Company further disclosed that its Audit Committee commenced an independent investigation in connection with a complaint filed by a former employee, and that Impinj contacted the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to advise the SEC of the independent investigation.

GPM’s investigation focuses on whether the Company and its directors breached any fiduciary duties owed to shareholders.

If you own Impinj shares, if you have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact:

Glancy, Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles

Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

shareholders@glancylaw.com

www.glancylaw.com

GPM Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
09 Jan
VELO
Jeg må sige, at jeg synes det er synd, at debatten de sidste par dage har nået et ekstremt lavt nive..
27
09 Jan
VWS
Goodwrench: Stort set hver gang Vestas har lavet en opjustering af cashflow er aktien endt med at gå..
27
11 Jan
DANSKE
Jeg har overført beløb til vores børn i udlandet ! En i Californien - En i Kiev og en i Moskva :-) ,..
24
10 Jan
VELO
Skulle der være debattører, der gad at sætte sig ind i den økonomiske og forskningsmæssige udvikling..
19
11 Jan
VWS
Vestas receives 101 MW order for V120-2.2 MW turbines featuring the tallest towers in China News re..
17
11 Jan
VELO
Havneholmen - jeg har måske en stor nyhed imorgen, men har måske luret hvordan Veloxis kan checkes i..
17
10 Jan
GEN
Genmab har praesenteret ved denne konference: 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, San Fra..
17
12 Jan
DANSKE
Der er måske nogle som har bemærket at Senator Elisabeth Warren har meldt sig som præsident kandidat..
16
10 Jan
VWS
Den 7/11 nedjusterede Vestas cashflow til >100 mill, det er nu opjusteret med baggrund i højt ordre ..
16
13 Jan
VELO
Kan Veloxis få en markedsandel på 10% indenfor 12 måneder? Nedenfor vil jeg give mit bud.   1. Conve..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Tyson Foods Announces Executive Changes Following Keystone Acquisition
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) and Encourages FIZZ Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) and Encourages AQUA Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of CHS Inc. (CHSCP) and Encourages CHSCP Investors to Contact the Firm
5
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of W, MKL and SNAP

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:32
Ondas Networks Names Martin Paget Vice President of Industrial Solutions
21:31
Ability Inc. Announces Closing of Stock Purchase Agreement
21:30
FRO - Correction - Increase in Ownership Interest in Feen Marine Scrubbers
21:30
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Announces a 9 Percent Increase in Quarterly Dividend Payment
21:30
Lincoln Electric Schedules Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
21:29
INTL FCStone Inc. Completes Acquisition of GMP’s US-based Fixed Income Trading Business, formerly known as Miller Tabak Roberts Securities, LLC
21:26
WELBILT LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In WelBilt, Inc. To Contact The Firm
21:25
ALKS ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files First Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Alkermes Public Limited Company; Reminds Investors with $100K in Losses of Important Deadline – ALKS
21:20
Hanmi Financial Declares Cash Dividend of $0.24 per Share

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 January 2019 21:49:24
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-01-15 22:49:24 - 2019-01-15 21:49:24 - 1000 - Website: OKAY