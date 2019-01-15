15/01/2019 02:00:00

GoldQuest Announces Management Changes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldQuest Mining Corp. (TSXV:GQC) “GoldQuest” or the “Company”) announces today the appointment of Dave Massola as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective January 15, 2019.  Mr. Massola has served as the Company’s Vice President, Corporate Development since October 2016.

Dave Massola brings a wealth of experience to the role, with over three decades of international mining experience.  Mr. Massola’s experience includes strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, capital raising and risk management.  In addition to his time with the Company, this includes 20 years with BHP-Billiton at the Escondida Copper Mine in Chile, the Island Copper Mine in British Columbia and the Ekati Diamond Mine in the Northwest Territories.  As Vice President and CFO of De Beers Canada, Mr. Massola contributed to the development of two diamond mines in northern Canada.  As Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO of GlobeStar Mining, Mr. Massola was key in the financing, construction and operations of GlobeStar’s Cerro de Maimón Mine in the Dominican Republic and negotiated its subsequent sale.  Mr. Massola was also the President and CEO of Continental Nickel Ltd. while it was developing a mine in Tanzania and led negotiations for its subsequent takeover.

The Company’s current Chief Executive Officer, Bill Fisher, will be continuing as non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.  Patrick Michaels, of the Board of Directors commented “On behalf of the Board of Directors, we wish to thank Bill Fisher for his valued service as CEO and Executive Chairman of GoldQuest.  We look forward to continuing to work with Bill as non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.”

The primary purpose of the management changes is to conserve capital, as discussed in the Company’s October 29, 2018 news release.

Pursuant to its agreement with Mr. Massola, the Company will issue 1,000,000 stock options with a term of five years and an exercise price of $0.15 to Mr. Massola, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.  The stock options will vest as follows: ⅓ on the date of grant, ⅓ on the six month anniversary from the date of the grant and ⅓ on the one year anniversary from the date of the grant.

About GoldQuest

GoldQuest is a Canadian based emerging mineral development company with projects in the Dominican Republic traded on the TSX-V under the symbol GQC.V and in Frankfurt/Berlin with symbol M1W.

For further information, please contact:

GoldQuest Mining Corp.

Dave Massola

(416) 583-5605

Forward-looking statements:

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking information that involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment of Mr. Massola and the terms thereof, Mr. Fisher’s change of role, conservation of capital, and the business of the Company.  In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", “seeking”, “continues”, "has proven", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "potential", "likelihood", "appears", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "at least", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "will”, “may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks related to the Company's ability to conserve capital and to continue as a going concern; risks inherent in mineral exploration; risks related to operations in foreign countries; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; government regulation of mining operations; environmental risks and the timing and possible outcome of litigation. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could affect the Company and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, do not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable, including expectations that the Company's activities will be in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained and that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company or its properties.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

GoldQuest_Logo_with_Ticker.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
08 Jan
VELO
Nogle gange forekommer strategier og eksekveringen af dem mere indlysende end andre.   For 8-10 år s..
51
08 Jan
VELO
Det er trist at se, hvorledes knap så fine følelser løber af med debattører i denne debat. Hype og s..
28
09 Jan
VELO
Jeg må sige, at jeg synes det er synd, at debatten de sidste par dage har nået et ekstremt lavt nive..
27
09 Jan
VWS
Goodwrench: Stort set hver gang Vestas har lavet en opjustering af cashflow er aktien endt med at gå..
27
11 Jan
DANSKE
Jeg har overført beløb til vores børn i udlandet ! En i Californien - En i Kiev og en i Moskva :-) ,..
24
10 Jan
VELO
Skulle der være debattører, der gad at sætte sig ind i den økonomiske og forskningsmæssige udvikling..
19
11 Jan
VWS
Vestas receives 101 MW order for V120-2.2 MW turbines featuring the tallest towers in China News re..
17
11 Jan
VELO
Havneholmen - jeg har måske en stor nyhed imorgen, men har måske luret hvordan Veloxis kan checkes i..
17
10 Jan
GEN
Genmab har praesenteret ved denne konference: 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, San Fra..
17
12 Jan
DANSKE
Der er måske nogle som har bemærket at Senator Elisabeth Warren har meldt sig som præsident kandidat..
16

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
WISekey Joins Global Semiconductor Alliance IoT Security Working Group to Address End-to-End IoT Security
2
Recent Study Validates the Operational Effectiveness of Microbot Medical’s Self-Cleaning Shunt (SCS™)
3
Tyson Foods Announces Executive Changes Following Keystone Acquisition
4
MDxHealth (R): MDxHealth Provides Business Update
5
UPDATE - Baidu Unveils Major Advancements to the Apollo Intelligent Driving Ecosystem at CES 2019

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

02:00
GoldQuest Announces Management Changes
01:37
LandStar, Inc. Announces That Data443 Has Completed Partnership Agreement With Leading Technology Solutions Provider TEKsystems Global Services, LLC
01:25
Tower 16 Capital Partners Purchases Hillside Village Apartments, Its First Multifamily Project in Inland Empire, for $11 Million
01:16
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of CHS Inc. (CHSCP) and Encourages CHSCP Investors to Contact the Firm
01:15
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) and Encourages AQUA Investors to Contact the Firm
01:14
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) and Encourages FIZZ Investors to Contact the Firm
01:11
Kentucky's Bolton Wins FLW Tour at Sam Rayburn Reservoir presented by Polaris
01:02
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Maxar Technologies Inc. and Certain Officers – MAXR
01:00
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of W, MKL and SNAP

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 January 2019 02:32:19
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-01-15 03:32:19 - 2019-01-15 02:32:19 - 1000 - Website: OKAY