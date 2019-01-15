15/01/2019 12:00:00

Hamilton Lane Incorporated to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on February 5, 2019

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ: HLNE) is scheduled to release financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2018 before the market opens on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

Hamilton Lane will host a webcast and conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET on February 5 to discuss the results for the quarter. For access to the live event and slide presentation via the webcast, visit Hamilton Lane’s Investor Relations website by clicking here prior to the start of the call.

To listen to the conference call, investors within the United States may also dial (866) 393-4306 and international callers may dial (734) 385-2616. The conference ID is 4598119.

It is suggested that you sign in to the webcast and/or conference call by 10:45 a.m. ET on February 5 to register your attendance.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the live broadcast for a period of one year, and can be accessed in the same manner as the live webcast at the Hamilton Lane Investor Relations website.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading alternative investment management firm providing innovative private markets solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated to private markets investing for 27 years, the firm currently employs more than 350 professionals operating in offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. With approximately $452 billion in total assets under management and supervision as of September 30, 2018, Hamilton Lane offers a full range of investment products and services that enable clients to participate in the private markets asset class on a global and customized basis. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on Twitter: @hamilton_lane.

Investor Contact

Karen Greene

kgreene@hamiltonlane.com

+1 484 439 4657

Media Contact

Kate McGann

kmcgann@hamiltonlane.com

+1 610 617 5841

HamiltonLaneLogo_Blue.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
08 Jan
VELO
Nogle gange forekommer strategier og eksekveringen af dem mere indlysende end andre.   For 8-10 år s..
51
08 Jan
VELO
Det er trist at se, hvorledes knap så fine følelser løber af med debattører i denne debat. Hype og s..
28
09 Jan
VELO
Jeg må sige, at jeg synes det er synd, at debatten de sidste par dage har nået et ekstremt lavt nive..
27
09 Jan
VWS
Goodwrench: Stort set hver gang Vestas har lavet en opjustering af cashflow er aktien endt med at gå..
27
11 Jan
DANSKE
Jeg har overført beløb til vores børn i udlandet ! En i Californien - En i Kiev og en i Moskva :-) ,..
24
10 Jan
VELO
Skulle der være debattører, der gad at sætte sig ind i den økonomiske og forskningsmæssige udvikling..
19
11 Jan
VWS
Vestas receives 101 MW order for V120-2.2 MW turbines featuring the tallest towers in China News re..
17
11 Jan
VELO
Havneholmen - jeg har måske en stor nyhed imorgen, men har måske luret hvordan Veloxis kan checkes i..
17
10 Jan
GEN
Genmab har praesenteret ved denne konference: 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, San Fra..
17
12 Jan
DANSKE
Der er måske nogle som har bemærket at Senator Elisabeth Warren har meldt sig som præsident kandidat..
16

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Tyson Foods Announces Executive Changes Following Keystone Acquisition
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of CHS Inc. (CHSCP) and Encourages CHSCP Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) and Encourages FIZZ Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) and Encourages AQUA Investors to Contact the Firm
5
LandStar, Inc. Announces That Data443 Has Completed Partnership Agreement With Leading Technology Solutions Provider TEKsystems Global Services, LLC

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

12:05
Sol-Gel Technologies Appoints John Vieira as U.S. Head of Commercialization
12:03
Voyager Therapeutics to Appoint Omar Khwaja, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer
12:00
NextSource Materials Receives Conditional Approval for Global Environmental Permit for Molo Graphite Project
12:00
Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech LIVE! Reveals Finalists for First-Ever Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech Awards
12:00
Zenergy Announces the Closing of $1.6M in Initial Funding, as Tranche 1 of a $10 Million Debenture Facility
12:00
StatPro Group PLC - Large US Asset Service Provider signs $1.5 million contract
12:00
Hamilton Lane Incorporated to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on February 5, 2019
11:57
Issue of Equity
11:55
Tyson Foods and EDF Launch Partnership to Accelerate Sustainable Food Production

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 January 2019 12:26:14
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-01-15 13:26:14 - 2019-01-15 12:26:14 - 1000 - Website: OKAY