Healthcare finance partner joins Norton Rose Fulbright in Denver

Denver, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that Kristin G. Caid, a prominent healthcare finance lawyer, has joined the global law firm as a partner in its Denver office. She comes to Norton Rose Fulbright from Kutak Rock LLP.

Caid serves as bond and disclosure counsel on major healthcare financings and represents healthcare providers, including governmental, nonprofit academic medical centers, community hospitals and senior care providers.

Caid focuses on healthcare financings and also acts as counsel in a broad range of other public finance transactions, including qualified 501(c)(3), private activity, qualified small issue, traditional municipal finance and exempt facility bond financings.

Daryl Lansdale, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Kristin possesses more than two decades of experience in finance, representing all types of providers in the healthcare sector. Our clients will value her ability to handle complex financings.”

Gene Lewis, head of Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Business Practice, commented:

“Kristin’s versatility within the healthcare and public finance practices will allow her to contribute to our firm in multiple areas. Her addition aligns with our growth strategy of targeting key practices and sectors.”

Caid, who also serves as bond counsel for state and local issuers and underwriter’s counsel in conduit financings, said:

“Norton Rose Fulbright has a global reputation for excellence in life sciences and healthcare. Furthermore, the firm is a leader in public finance, making it an ideal destination for a lawyer with my background.”

Caid, who is licensed to practice in Colorado, earned her JD at the University of North Carolina School of Law and her BA at Wake Forest University.

