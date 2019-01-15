15/01/2019 21:15:00

Inpixon Closes Oversubscribed Rights Offering with Gross Proceeds of $12.0 Million

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inpixon (Nasdaq:INPX) (the “Company"), a leading indoor positioning and data analytics company, today announced the closing of its oversubscribed rights offering (the “Rights Offering”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $12.0 million, which was the maximum amount allowable under the terms of the Rights Offering.

Participants were reduced pro-rata to the total offering size, which was increased from 10,000 units to 12,000 units. 

Inpixon sold an aggregate of 12,000 units consisting of one share of Series 5 Convertible Preferred Stock with a stated value of $1,000 (and immediately convertible into shares of Inpixon’s common stock at a conversion price of $3.33 per share) and 300 warrants to purchase Inpixon’s common stock with an exercise price of $3.33 per share. The warrants will be exercisable for 5 years after the date of issuance.  The Series 5 Convertible Preferred Stock and the warrants comprising the units immediately separated upon the closing of the Rights Offering.  Any excess subscription payments received by the subscription agent will be returned by the subscription agent to investors, without interest or penalty.

Maxim Group LLC acted as Dealer Manager for the Rights Offering.  Questions about the rights offering or requests for the prospectus supplements and accompanying prospectus may be directed to Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, Inc., Inpixon’s information and subscription agent for the Rights Offering, by calling (888) 789-8409 (toll-free); or to Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, Attention: Syndicate Department, email: syndicate@maximgrp.com or telephone: (212) 895-3745.

A registration statement on Form S-3 relating to these securities was filed by the Company with the SEC.  The Rights Offering was only made by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. The prospectus supplement, as amended and supplemented, relating to and describing the Rights Offering was filed with the SEC as a part of the registration statement and is available on the SEC’s web site.

About Inpixon

Inpixon (INPX) is a leader in Indoor Positioning Analytics (IPA). Inpixon IPA Sensors are designed to find all accessible cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth devices anonymously. Paired with a high-performance data analytics platform, this technology delivers visibility, security, and business intelligence on any commercial or government location worldwide. Inpixon’s products and professional services group help customers take advantage of mobile, big data, analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insight on IPA, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, @InpixonHQ on Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the performance of management and employees, Inpixon’s ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon’s periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

Contact

Inpixon Investor Relations:

CORE IR

Scott Arnold, Managing Director

+1 516-222-2560

www.coreir.com

