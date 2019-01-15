Mimecast Appoints Karen Anderson as Chief Human Resources Officer

LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email and data security company, today announced Karen Anderson as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). In this newly created position, Karen will lead the company’s people and culture strategy.

Karen joins Mimecast with more than 20 years of experience in various human resources roles. As the new CHRO, she will support the company’s global expansion, enhance career development opportunities and help ensure that Mimecast remains a ‘Top Place to Work’ for all employees. In her last role, Karen was the Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals where she supported the strategic direction and business growth from a few hundred employees to more than 1,000 employees in 16 global legal entities. Previously, she was Vice President of Human Resources for Pfizer, supporting the Commercial business unit in both developed and emerging markets. Earlier in her career she was responsible for compensation, benefits and systems for Bayer Canada before becoming the Global Human Resources Director for Baxter where she had a strong focus on mergers and acquisitions.

“Our people come here to do their best work, teamwork and learning so we love having the opportunity to provide them with terrific teammates -- and big meaningful challenges,” said Peter Bauer, chief executive officer of Mimecast. “Working to make email safer and to restore trust to this vital communication channel has become so important over the past few years. We like to think that being part of a cybersecurity and resilience provider like Mimecast is a great career choice for ambitious people. Karen, with her experience and passion for people and teams, is such a terrific leader for our organization’s mission.”

“What I admired about Mimecast was the executive leadership’s commitment to its people, and their focus on ensuring the culture supports the company as it continues to grow rapidly,” said Karen Anderson. “I look forward to helping nurture the culture and drive employee growth and development in each region.”

Karen is an active mentor in the community and is a Board member of the Northeast HR association, an advisor to WEST (Women in the Enterprise of Science & Technology) and in 2018, was recognized by HRO Today magazine as a CHRO Leader of Distinction.

