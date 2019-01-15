UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 15
UK MORTGAGES LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )
LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59
Final Net Asset Value
FUND NAME
NAV
ISIN
NAV DATE
|UK Mortgages Limited
|£0.8360
|GG00BXDZMK63
|30th November 2018
UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited November 2018 NAV
The UKML NAV per share was calculated for November 2018 month end at 83.60 pence per share.
The 0.098 pence increase in the NAV is slightly lower than expected, primarily due to a small flattening of the yield curve during the period, which resulted in a muted pull-to-par effect in the Oat Hill No. 1 portfolio.
The fund’s investments continue to perform exceptionally well, in line with expectations and more details will be available in the fund’s next factsheet to be published shortly.
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302
Date:
15 January 2019