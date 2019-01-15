Net Asset Value(s)

UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED (a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 ) LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59 Final Net Asset Value FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE UK Mortgages Limited £0.8360 GG00BXDZMK63 30th November 2018 UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited November 2018 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for November 2018 month end at 83.60 pence per share.

The 0.098 pence increase in the NAV is slightly lower than expected, primarily due to a small flattening of the yield curve during the period, which resulted in a muted pull-to-par effect in the Oat Hill No. 1 portfolio.

The fund’s investments continue to perform exceptionally well, in line with expectations and more details will be available in the fund’s next factsheet to be published shortly.

