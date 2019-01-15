15/01/2019 19:00:00

NeuroMetrix, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) will issue its fourth quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday morning January 24, 2019. A conference call will be held shortly afterwards at 8:00 a.m. Eastern. The call may be accessed in the United States at 844-787-0799, international at 661-378-9630. The confirmation code is 1262224. A replay will be available starting two hours after the call at 855-859-2056 United States and 404-537-3406 international using confirmation code 1262224. It will remain available for one week. The earnings release will be available on the Company's website www.NeuroMetrix.com under "Investor Relations".

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is a commercial stage, innovation driven healthcare company combining neurostimulation and digital medicine to address chronic health conditions including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. The Company has two primary products. Quell® is an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain. DPNCheck® is a rapid point-of-care test for diabetic neuropathy which is the most common long-term complication of Type 2 diabetes. For more information, please visit https://www.neurometrix.com.

NeuroMetrix, Inc.

Thomas T. Higgins, 781-314-2761

SVP and Chief Financial Officer

neurometrix.ir@neurometrix.com

Source: NeuroMetrix, Inc.

neurometrix_rgb.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
09 Jan
VELO
Jeg må sige, at jeg synes det er synd, at debatten de sidste par dage har nået et ekstremt lavt nive..
27
09 Jan
VWS
Goodwrench: Stort set hver gang Vestas har lavet en opjustering af cashflow er aktien endt med at gå..
27
11 Jan
DANSKE
Jeg har overført beløb til vores børn i udlandet ! En i Californien - En i Kiev og en i Moskva :-) ,..
24
10 Jan
VELO
Skulle der være debattører, der gad at sætte sig ind i den økonomiske og forskningsmæssige udvikling..
19
11 Jan
VWS
Vestas receives 101 MW order for V120-2.2 MW turbines featuring the tallest towers in China News re..
17
11 Jan
VELO
Havneholmen - jeg har måske en stor nyhed imorgen, men har måske luret hvordan Veloxis kan checkes i..
17
10 Jan
GEN
Genmab har praesenteret ved denne konference: 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, San Fra..
17
12 Jan
DANSKE
Der er måske nogle som har bemærket at Senator Elisabeth Warren har meldt sig som præsident kandidat..
16
10 Jan
VWS
Den 7/11 nedjusterede Vestas cashflow til >100 mill, det er nu opjusteret med baggrund i højt ordre ..
16
13 Jan
VELO
Kan Veloxis få en markedsandel på 10% indenfor 12 måneder? Nedenfor vil jeg give mit bud.   1. Conve..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Tyson Foods Announces Executive Changes Following Keystone Acquisition
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) and Encourages FIZZ Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) and Encourages AQUA Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of CHS Inc. (CHSCP) and Encourages CHSCP Investors to Contact the Firm
5
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of W, MKL and SNAP

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:15
San Diego Real Estate Sees Promising Outlook with First Team and Sea Coast Exclusive Properties Merger
19:14
ICC Evaluation Service and the Construction Technologies Institute of the Italian National Research Council sign a historic agreement
19:14
For The Earth Corporation (OTC: FTEG) Preparing to Market Game-Changing Cleaning Products
19:13
Relevium To Host Screenings of Documentary “Weed The People” Across Canada Today -- CFN Media
19:13
CIO Summit: HMG Strategy President and CEO Hunter Muller Thanks the HMG Community and Strategic Partners for Their Incredible Support for a Record-Breaking 2018
19:08
UPDATE - Labaton Sucharow LLP Alerts Investors of January 31, 2019 Deadline in Class Action Suit Against Snap Inc. - SNAP
19:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019
19:00
NeuroMetrix, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call
19:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2019

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 January 2019 19:43:01
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-01-15 20:43:01 - 2019-01-15 19:43:01 - 1000 - Website: OKAY