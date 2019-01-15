15/01/2019 21:19:03

PeerStream Selects PCG Advisory Group for Investor Relations and Strategic Communications

 

Growing Blockchain and Business-to-Business Focus Prompts Awareness Campaign

New York, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- PeerStream, Inc. (OTCQB: PEER), a global internet solutions provider driving adoption of emerging blockchain technologies, today announced that it has retained PCG Advisory Group, a leading investor relations and digital strategies firm, to serve as an advisor for investor relations and strategic communications.

Alex Harrington, CEO of PeerStream, commented, “PeerStream’s 2018 rebranding and launch of its Business Solutions group reflect a continuing commitment to innovation and growth, which is a message we want to bring more effectively to the investment community. We believe PeerStream’s continuing strength in consumer apps and our Blockchain software innovations coupled with the large market opportunity to drive blockchain adoption at the enterprise level collectively present a strong investment thesis. We believe that PCG’s seasoned team has the right combination of contacts, skills and strategies to assist us in reaching these goals,” concluded Mr. Harrington.

“PeerStream has a unique business that deserves wider awareness in the investment community, and their blockchain strategy aligns well with PCG’s robust blockchain advisory practice. Our team looks forward to using our expertise to increase PeerStream’s visibility with all key stakeholders across all traditional and digital channels,” said Jeff Ramson, Founder and CEO of PCG Advisory Group.

About PeerStream, Inc. (OTCQB: PEER)

PeerStream is a global internet solutions provider pioneering the real-world adoption of emerging blockchain technologies by developing software, services and applications for corporate clients and consumers. The Company’s Business Solutions group is able to provide advisory and implementation services to enterprise clients to help them meet strategic objectives using blockchain technology. PeerStream also will be supporting clients’ transition to blockchain through license of proprietary software such as PeerStream Protocol (“PSP”), a protocol for decentralized multimedia communications and live video streaming currently in development. For nearly twenty years, the Company has built and continues to operate innovative consumer apps, including Paltalk, one of the largest live video social communities, and Backchannel, a blockchain-based secure video messaging app launched in private beta form in December 2018. PeerStream has a long history of technology innovation and holds 26 patents.

For more information, please visit: https://www.peerstream.com.

To be added to our news distribution list, please visit: https://www.peerstream.com/investor-alerts/.

About PCG Advisory Group

Founded in 2008, PCG Advisory is dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic advisory services that encompass investor and stakeholder relations, capital markets navigation, corporate communications and social media management for emerging growth companies. The team at PCG has extensive experience with life science, fintech and blockchain technology and works with innovative and emerging companies from around the globe. As an aggregation, distribution, and engagement platform, PCG reaches thousands of individual, retail and institutional investors and stakeholders in its proprietary and extensive distribution network, and through the use of unique digital marketing and audience development techniques. For more information, go to: www.pcgadvisory.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to our increasing focus on the use of new and novel technologies, such as blockchain, to enhance our applications, and our ability to timely complete development of applications using new technologies; our ability to effectively market and generate revenue from our new business solutions unit; our ability to generate and maintain active subscribers and to maintain engagement with our user base; development and acceptance of blockchain technologies and the continuing growth of the blockchain industry; the intense competition in the industries in which our business operates and our ability to effectively compete with existing competitors and new market entrants; legal and regulatory requirements related to us investing in cryptocurrencies and accepting cryptocurrencies as a method of payment for our services; risks related to our holdings of XPX tokens, including risks related to the volatility of the trading price of the XPX tokens and our ability to convert XPX tokens into fiat currency; our ability to develop functional new blockchain-based technologies that will be accepted by the marketplace, including PSP; our ability to obtain additional capital or financing to execute our business plan, including through offerings of debt or equity; our ability to develop, establish and maintain strong brands; the effects of current and future government regulation, including laws and regulations regarding the use of the internet, privacy and protection of user data and blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies; our ability to manage our partnerships and strategic alliances, including the resolution of any material disagreements and the ability of our partners to satisfy their obligations under these arrangements; our ability to effectively consummate one or more strategic alternatives with respect to our non-core properties; our reliance on our executive officers; and our ability to release new applications on schedule or at all, as well as our ability to improve upon existing applications. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

PeerStream

Kirin Smith / Stephanie Prince

PCG Advisory Group

