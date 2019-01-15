15/01/2019 14:15:00

Real Time Cases and Elearis® Merge to Form Curator Solutions®, Inc., Offer Intuitive Solutions for Future of Learning

Herndon, VA, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Educational content and learning asset delivery companies, Real Time Cases, Inc. and Elearis®, Inc., have merged to form Curator Solutions®, Inc. The new company is a content creation, curation, and publishing platform that will help educators save time and increase productivity in the design, build, and launch of lessons and courses. The new company is borne out of the recent partnership between Real Time Cases and Elearis and leverages Elearis’ technology platform and Real Time Cases’ video-based, interactive, real-world business case studies. Together, they offer solutions that enable educators in both higher education and corporate settings to create and deliver content easily and cost effectively; and, importantly, in a way that learners find engaging and accessible, so they can capture and keep student attention for successful learning outcomes.

“Increasingly, people are accustomed to learning on the fly, or just-in-time, on mobile devices, tablets, and computers. They expect to leverage work- or school-related learning materials in the same way,” explained Jake Schaufeld, Co-Founder of Real Time Cases and CEO of Curator Solutions. “In just a few months of partnership, we saw the true potential of the complementary solutions that Elearis and Real Time Cases bring to educators and knew the next logical step was to merge. Together, we offer educators an easy-to-use solution not only for creating, curating, and publishing content, but also for delivering off-the-shelf content, as well as the ability to customize and tailor to meet specific learning outcome goals.”

According to a study by the Association for Talent Development, instructional design teams spend an average of 42 hours to design and develop just one hour of instruction. Using Curator Solutions, time invested in creation is cut in half, according to Tim Loudermilk, Founder of Elearis and Chief Product Officer of Curator Solutions.

“To remain competitive, businesses of all sizes must emphasize continuous learning and deliver learning opportunities to employees in ways that won’t drain training resources and, at the same time, will engage and interest employees,” Loudermilk said. “The Curator Solutions’ content creation, curation, and publishing platform enables organizations to develop and deliver highly relevant learning opportunities quickly and cost effectively in ways that the modern learner wants to engage. More and more, educators are having to ‘cut through the noise’ to catch students’ attention. Engaging content that is easily accessible helps them catch – and keep – that attention to ensure that knowledge is transferred successfully.”

By creating a seamless experience for educators, Curator Solutions enables the higher education and corporate learning markets to create and disseminate lessons faster, so they can focus on what matters most — engaging the learner. In addition to overcoming barriers to delivery, accessibility, engagement, and retention for both educators and students, Curator Solutions offers the following:

  • Access to library of 200+ off-the-shelf video-based case studies for educators to use to build creative, engaging curriculum for students in undergraduate- and graduate-level business classes

  • Ability to create, curate, and publish new course materials for corporate learners simply and with seamless integration with all LMS platforms

  • Access to a simple user interface for creating, arranging, and delivering online content to corporate learners

  • Ability to make real-time changes to existing courses and materials across multiple versions simultaneously

  • Accessible content to unlimited number of students online and offline via the Elearis apps

Curator Solutions will continue to offer both Real Time Cases and Elearis solutions, including the library of 200+ video-based, interactive, real-world business case studies that Real Time Cases has created with 40+ corporate partners, now accessible through the Elearis cloud-based platform. Real Time Cases are current, authentic, and relevant course materials that are more approachable and engaging than traditional case studies. Through Elearis, educators and trainers have the opportunity to incorporate them into customized coursework. The Elearis technology platform offers educators a way to easily build online course materials by dragging and dropping pictures, graphics, videos, documents, animations, and other content. Elearis also provides educators with custom iPad/Tablet Apps for anytime, anywhere access.

About Curator Solutions®, Inc.

Based in Herndon, Virginia, Curator Solutions, Inc. works to remove traditional barriers between content and technology with a content delivery, curation, and library platform that helps educators save time and increase productivity in the design, build, and launch of learning activities and entire courses. The company offers Real Time Cases’ digital content, which serves as the bridge between the Higher Education classroom and the professional world. Real Time Cases delivers engaging, video-based case studies with companies, such as CAVA, Team Liquid, KIND, CustomInk, and others, for undergraduate and graduate-level courses that help students learn through experience and confront real challenges facing today’s business leaders. Curator Solutions Inc. leverages the Elearis® SAAS solution, which provides the ability to easily build online education resources by dragging and dropping pictures, graphics, videos, interactive learning objects, documents, animations, and third-party publisher learning content, along with a custom iPad/Tablet App that can be used by students for their consumption of content, in both online and “disconnected” environments. Learn more at www.curatorsolutions.com

