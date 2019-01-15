15/01/2019 12:00:00

Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech LIVE! Reveals Finalists for First-Ever Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech Awards

HORSHAM, Pa., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2019 Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech LIVE! Conference today shared the list of finalists for the inaugural Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech Awards program. Winners will be announced on-site at a dedicated awards ceremony, taking place on February 21, 2019 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Conference Chair Elaine Orler shared, “Talent acquisition is an expansive category that powers the way the world works in immeasurable ways. By introducing the Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech Awards, we’re seeking to acknowledge the people and technologies making that happen on a daily basis. We invite you to find out who those winners are during what will be a fascinating recruiting-centric event.”

Designed to recognize both talent acquisition teams and solution providers, the Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech Awards will honor one company in each category. Finalists for “Talent Acquisition Team of the Year” are as follows:

Front-runners for the “Talent Acquisition Solution Impact Award” include:

  • Avature

    , a leader in enterprise SaaS for talent acquisition and talent management

  • IBM

    , a multinational information technology company

  • Oleeo

    , a leading global provider of e-Recruitment software

  • Paradox

    , creators of the artificial intelligence (AI) assistant for recruiting called Olivia

SwoopTalent

, the talent data platform from talent data experts

  • Teamable

    , a provider of hiring software that leverages employees' social networks

    • The program will also bestow a special award during the ceremony, acknowledging the contributions of a prominent “Talent Acquisition Influencer.”

    Helping to judge the awards program, alongside Orler, are three industry luminaries:

    • Tim Sackett, SCP, SPHR, President, HRU Technical Resources and author of “The Talent Fix: A Leader’s Guide to Recruiting Great Talent”

    • Carmen Hudson, Principal Consultant at Recruiting Toolbox and Co-Founder of Talent42

    • Erin Spencer, Senior Research Analyst at Bersin, Deloitte Consulting LLP

    From the creators of the annual HR Technology® Conference & Exposition, the world’s largest HR technology conference, Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech LIVE! will take place February 20 – 22, 2019 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Professionals who register at www.RecruitingTrendsConf.com now will save an extra $350 off their premium pass through January 17, 2019.

    Orler continued, “We’re pushing recruiting to the forefront of a significant and ongoing conversation. With a wholly stacked agenda, we’re offering attendees the opportunity to learn from innovators, idealists and doers, out there upturning traditional talent acquisition and moving the industry forward.”

    About Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech LIVE!

    Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech LIVE! is the only industry event and business conference dedicated to the art and science of talent acquisition. Examining talent acquisition as an integrated discipline consisting of identifying, qualifying and onboarding the right candidate at the right time, the conference offers a comprehensive program to help generate advantages in today’s highly competitive, candidate-driven talent market.

    More information is available here: www.RecruitingTrendsConf.com

    Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.

    Media Contacts:

    Rennette Fortune

    LRP Publications

    561-622-6520 ext. 8674

    rfortune@lrp.com

    Jeanne Achille

    The Devon Group

    732-706-0123 ext. 700

    jeanne@devonpr.com

    recruiting.jpg

