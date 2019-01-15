15/01/2019 19:15:46

San Diego Real Estate Sees Promising Outlook with First Team and Sea Coast Exclusive Properties Merger

Irvine, CA, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With another record year behind them, First Team Real Estate started 2019 strong with the monumental announcement that, with the help of Sea Coast Exclusive Properties, First Team will be making their mark in the San Diego real estate market. 

Both real estate brokerages—though initially starting out as locally owned and operated, independent brokerages—have grown to be recognized as exemplary companies in their respective communities. First Team holds the title of Southern California’s #1 Real Estate Brokerage for yet another year in a row, and Sea Coast presents a specialized expertise in the North San Diego coastal markets. Combined with Sea Coast’s $453 million in sales volume last year, First Team has been established as the fastest growing brokerage in Southern California.

“This merger takes us far beyond the reach of our competitors when it comes to our united market share within the communities of Oceanside, Encinitas, and Carlsbad,” stated First Team President Michael Mahon. With their combined success, First Team Real Estate will be established as the #1 closed volume independent brokerage within these localized markets. “First Team has been the dominant leader in Southern California because it comes down to trust,” explained Mr. Mahon. “Sea Coast shares that same level of trust with customers in the community.” As First Team dominates the market in Oceanside, Encinitas, and Carlsbad, their new merger will continue to strengthen their presence in San Diego real estate. 

Sea Coast will additionally benefit from First Team’s alliances with their luxury affiliations that give them an advantage in the luxury market, including Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate. “The luxury affiliations and advanced digital weapons that First Team wields are game changers for us,” explained Vice President and General Manager of Sea Coast, Loren Sanders. “This move brings a big advantage to our agents that work in the luxury market in North San Diego County.” 

First Team’s base is continually expanding. With a healthy business model, over $5.4 billion in sales volume last year, and over 43 years of following a family-oriented culture, the company is able to reach further into California territories as they grow. “We believe in constantly cultivating our family, and we are simply not content with staying stagnant,” stated First Team founder and CEO Cameron Merage. This constant cultivation establishes itself in over 2,000 real estate professionals all across Southern California that are proud to be a part of the growing First Team family. In 2018 alone, the brokerage welcomed a staggering 600 agents to their team, bringing over $1.5 billion in added sales volume. The brokerage plans to extend their welcome to more agents—and merging companies like Sea Coast—in 2019. “Deeply rooted relationships keep us connected to our staff, agents, and customers,” related Mike Evans, owner and CEO of Sea Coast. “First Team perfectly models how a business with a family culture can thrive and continue growing, even in recessions or market uncertainties. Together, we will sustain our family-first approach as we claim the title for #1 in marketshare in Oceanside, Encinitas, and Carlsbad.”

“We have wanted to invest in the San Diego community for a long time,” stated First Team President Michael Mahon. “Sea Coast idealizes a lot of the same principles, values, and business ethics that we prize here at First Team. Their experience and deep roots in San Diego real estate make this merger beneficial to both of our teams. First Team and Sea Coast focus on serving and giving back to the communities around us; together, we will be able to accomplish so much more.”

Attachments

Joe Burke

First Team

949 988 3049

joeburke@firstteam.com

First Team and Sea Coast Exclusive Properties Merger. (R to L) Rich Casto, Mike Evans, Cameron Merage, Anita Quillman, Loren Sanders

First Team and Sea Coast Exclusive Properties Merger. (R to L) Mike Evans and Cameron Merage

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
09 Jan
VELO
Jeg må sige, at jeg synes det er synd, at debatten de sidste par dage har nået et ekstremt lavt nive..
27
09 Jan
VWS
Goodwrench: Stort set hver gang Vestas har lavet en opjustering af cashflow er aktien endt med at gå..
27
11 Jan
DANSKE
Jeg har overført beløb til vores børn i udlandet ! En i Californien - En i Kiev og en i Moskva :-) ,..
24
10 Jan
VELO
Skulle der være debattører, der gad at sætte sig ind i den økonomiske og forskningsmæssige udvikling..
19
11 Jan
VWS
Vestas receives 101 MW order for V120-2.2 MW turbines featuring the tallest towers in China News re..
17
11 Jan
VELO
Havneholmen - jeg har måske en stor nyhed imorgen, men har måske luret hvordan Veloxis kan checkes i..
17
10 Jan
GEN
Genmab har praesenteret ved denne konference: 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, San Fra..
17
12 Jan
DANSKE
Der er måske nogle som har bemærket at Senator Elisabeth Warren har meldt sig som præsident kandidat..
16
10 Jan
VWS
Den 7/11 nedjusterede Vestas cashflow til >100 mill, det er nu opjusteret med baggrund i højt ordre ..
16
13 Jan
VELO
Kan Veloxis få en markedsandel på 10% indenfor 12 måneder? Nedenfor vil jeg give mit bud.   1. Conve..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Tyson Foods Announces Executive Changes Following Keystone Acquisition
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) and Encourages FIZZ Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) and Encourages AQUA Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of CHS Inc. (CHSCP) and Encourages CHSCP Investors to Contact the Firm
5
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of W, MKL and SNAP

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:15
San Diego Real Estate Sees Promising Outlook with First Team and Sea Coast Exclusive Properties Merger
19:14
ICC Evaluation Service and the Construction Technologies Institute of the Italian National Research Council sign a historic agreement
19:14
For The Earth Corporation (OTC: FTEG) Preparing to Market Game-Changing Cleaning Products
19:13
Relevium To Host Screenings of Documentary “Weed The People” Across Canada Today -- CFN Media
19:13
CIO Summit: HMG Strategy President and CEO Hunter Muller Thanks the HMG Community and Strategic Partners for Their Incredible Support for a Record-Breaking 2018
19:08
UPDATE - Labaton Sucharow LLP Alerts Investors of January 31, 2019 Deadline in Class Action Suit Against Snap Inc. - SNAP
19:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019
19:00
NeuroMetrix, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call
19:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2019

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 January 2019 19:43:05
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-01-15 20:43:05 - 2019-01-15 19:43:05 - 1000 - Website: OKAY