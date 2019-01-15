15/01/2019 14:10:00

SHARC Announces Strategic Equipment Financing Relationship with Partners Capital Group Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharc International Systems Inc.  (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) ("SHARC" or "the Company") is pleased to announce a strategic financing relationship with Partners Capital Group Inc. (“Partners”) as an equipment finance partner for direct lender of equipment loans and leases.

Partners has funded over 10,000 transactions and more than $800,000,000.00 in equipment and are members of National Equipment Finance Association, Equipment Leasing & Finance Association (ELFA).

"SHARC is extremely pleased to have partnered with Partners Capital Group to provide an alternate financing solution for our customers, and believe it is an exceptional opportunity for both companies," said Lynn Mueller, CEO of SHARC. "The formation of this strategic relationship with Partners is another step forward for SHARC and is part of our ongoing commitment to fulfill the financing needs of our customers.”

About SHARC International Systems

SHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in thermal heat recovery. SHARC™ technology systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating one of the most energy efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water preheating for commercial, residential and industrial buildings. SHARC is publicly traded in Canada (CSE: SHRC), the United States (OTCQB: INTWF) and Germany (Frankfurt: IWIA).

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.sharcenergy.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Partners Capital Group

Partners Capital Group is a diversified, financial services company that provides creative leasing and financing programs for our customers. Partners serves a diverse range of industries and markets.

Partners was incorporated in 2005 and originally was established as a direct lender of loans and leases. Partners is partnered with several well established lenders to offer discounting and brokering. In addition, we are staffed to handle all aspects of loan and lease originations including credit reviews and underwriting, approvals and documentation, as well as funding and portfolio servicing.

In 2007, Partners was established a direct sales department to work with vendors and suppliers of equipment and software. Our specialties are in medical, office, telecommunications, construction, manufacturing, software, IT and other business essential equipment and software.

Partners finances throughout the entire United States including Hawaii and Alaska, as well as Canada.

With an unsurpassed dedication to world-class customer service, there teams of professionals have built long-term relationships with some of the largest manufacturers and dealers in the world.

Partners grew from a 2,000 sq. ft. office with two employees to our current corporate office of 25,000 sq. ft. and over 150 full-time employees. Our senior management has over 200 years of combined industry experience.

Further information about the company is available on the Partners website at www.partnerscapitalgrp.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Lynn Mueller”

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Jeff Walker

The Howard Group

Phone: (888) 221-0915 or (403) 221-0915

Email: jeff@howardgroupinc.com

Jamie Hyland

SHARC International Systems Inc.

Telephone: (604) 442-2425

Email: jamie.hyland@sharcenergy.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. SHARC's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. SHARC believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

SHARC-International-Logo-amended.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
08 Jan
VELO
Nogle gange forekommer strategier og eksekveringen af dem mere indlysende end andre.   For 8-10 år s..
51
09 Jan
VELO
Jeg må sige, at jeg synes det er synd, at debatten de sidste par dage har nået et ekstremt lavt nive..
27
09 Jan
VWS
Goodwrench: Stort set hver gang Vestas har lavet en opjustering af cashflow er aktien endt med at gå..
27
11 Jan
DANSKE
Jeg har overført beløb til vores børn i udlandet ! En i Californien - En i Kiev og en i Moskva :-) ,..
24
10 Jan
VELO
Skulle der være debattører, der gad at sætte sig ind i den økonomiske og forskningsmæssige udvikling..
19
11 Jan
VWS
Vestas receives 101 MW order for V120-2.2 MW turbines featuring the tallest towers in China News re..
17
11 Jan
VELO
Havneholmen - jeg har måske en stor nyhed imorgen, men har måske luret hvordan Veloxis kan checkes i..
17
10 Jan
GEN
Genmab har praesenteret ved denne konference: 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, San Fra..
17
12 Jan
DANSKE
Der er måske nogle som har bemærket at Senator Elisabeth Warren har meldt sig som præsident kandidat..
16
10 Jan
VWS
Den 7/11 nedjusterede Vestas cashflow til >100 mill, det er nu opjusteret med baggrund i højt ordre ..
16

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Tyson Foods Announces Executive Changes Following Keystone Acquisition
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) and Encourages FIZZ Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) and Encourages AQUA Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of CHS Inc. (CHSCP) and Encourages CHSCP Investors to Contact the Firm
5
LandStar, Inc. Announces That Data443 Has Completed Partnership Agreement With Leading Technology Solutions Provider TEKsystems Global Services, LLC

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

14:46
Vermillion Announces Coverage by Cigna for OVA1® (MIA)
14:45
City of Irving, Texas Renews Exclusive Charging Service Locations with Blink Charging
14:44
Basis by Centro Dominates Demand Side Platforms by Securing No. 1 Ranking on G2 Crowd Winter 2019 Software Report
14:43
LISTING OF LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP
14:43
LISTING OF LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP
14:43
Company Update
14:40
Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in MTG (03/19)
14:40
LISTING OF LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP
14:30
Turquoise Hill to attend upcoming TD Securities Mining conference

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 January 2019 15:03:42
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-01-15 16:03:42 - 2019-01-15 15:03:42 - 1000 - Website: OKAY