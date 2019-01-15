SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against AxoGen, Inc. (AXGN) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AxoGen, Inc. ("AxoGen" or the “Company") (NASDAQ: AXGN) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired AxoGen securities pursuant and/or traceable to (1) the Company’s registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “November 2017 Registration Statement”) issued in connection with its November 2017 secondary public offering (“November SPO”); and/or (2) the Company’s false and/or misleading registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “May 2018 Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s May 2018 secondary public offering (“May SPO”); and/or (3) between August 7, 2017 and December 18, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/axgn.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AxoGen aggressively increased prices to mask lower sales; (2) AxoGen’s pricing alienated customers and threatened the Company’s future growth; (3) ambulatory surgery centers form a significant part of the market for the Company’s products; (4) such centers were especially sensitive to price increases; (5) the Company was dependent on a small number of surgeons whom the Company paid to generate sales; (6) AxoGen’s consignment model for inventory was reasonably likely to lead to channel stuffing; (7) the Company offered purchase incentives to sales representatives to encourage channel stuffing; (8) the Company’s sales representatives were encouraged to backdate revenue to artificially inflate metrics; (9) the Company lacked adequate internal controls to prevent such channel stuffing and backdating of revenue; (10) the Company’s key operating metrics, such as number of active accounts, were overstated; and (11) consequently, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On December 18, 2018, Seligman Investments reported that “[a] number of former [AxoGen] employees allege channel stuffing [at AxoGen], given that the company’s consignment model creates potential for abuse, as well as alleging questionable revenue recognition practices.” The article continued to state that “allegations additionally include misleading operating metrics, with one former rep implying that the company’s definition of ‘active accounts’ may overstate the actual number by a factor of ten.” Following this news, AxoGen stock dropped $6.17 per share, or roughly 22%, to close at $21.36 on December 18, 2018.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/axgn or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in AxoGen you have until March 11, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

