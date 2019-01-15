SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Loxo Oncology, Inc. to Eli Lilly and Company is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased

Loxo Oncology, Inc. (“Loxo Oncology” or the “Company”) (NASDAQGM: LOXO) stock prior to January 7, 2019 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Loxo Oncology to Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) for $235 per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/loxo-oncology-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Loxo Oncology merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Loxo Oncology breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Eli Lilly and Company is underpaying for Loxo Oncology shares, thus unlawfully harming Loxo Oncology shareholders.

