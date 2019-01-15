15/01/2019 16:55:00

Stress and Load Testing with Massive Subscriber Simulation for Packet Data/RTP Traffic

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc. a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, announced today its latest enhancements in MAPS™ Emulator for IP interfaces. The emulator is enhanced to simulate up to 5,00,000 subscribers to easily stress or load test 3G/4G networks along with high density (up to 4 Gbps or 40 Gbps) mobile data traffic and high-volume CS domain RTP traffic with remote access capability.

[See the complete illustration here: https://www.gl.com/images/traffic-simulation-web-main-image.gif ]

[See the product announcement newsletter: https://www.gl.com/newsletter/stress-load-testing-bulk-call-generators-newsletter.html ]

[Download high resolution image here: https://www.gl.com/images/traffic-simulation-web-main-image-hd.jpg ]

Speaking to the press, Mr. Vijay Kulkarni CEO of the GL Communications Inc said, “Testing IP network performance with high volume calls is increasingly important to Wireless Carriers, Internet Service Providers, and Equipment vendors to ensure that quality of experience does not degrade with call intensity, volume, or protocol. Load and stress testing are important to verify stability of IP network and network elements pre- and post-deployment.”

“With GL’s advanced bulk call generator appliances MAPS™ Server with PacketLoad and RTP HD Server high volume of calls with packet data (HTTP, PCAP) or RTP (Voice/SMS) traffic can be simulated.”

He further added, “these High Density Call Generator Appliances are available as special purpose rackmount network appliance with 4x1GigE NIC capable of high call intensity (hundreds of calls/sec) and high volume of sustained calls (tens of thousands of simultaneous calls/platform). It also supports various methods for massive simulation of subscribers (up to 500000) with high density (up to 4 Gbps or 40 Gbps) mobile data or voice/sms traffic simulation to easily stress or load test 4G/3G/2G networks.”

“The supporting MAPS™ application also provides useful statistics to verify the simulated mobile data/voice/sms traffic. Users can customize the statistics for the generated stateful TCP/HTTP, and PCAP Replay and other Mobile Data traffic and plot the statistics graphically in Bar/Line/Pie charts form. RTP voice quality metrics (R-Factor, LMOS, C-MOS, Loss, Delay) for the received calls are also calculated and are reported to MAPS™ application.”

Latest Enhancements

GL’s MAPS™ Emulator for IP interface is enhanced with few significant features such as CSV files support and Auto-generation method for massive subscriber simulation used in load testing; PacketLoad traffic module is enhanced to support both HTTP and PCAP playback; and Remote access to RTP HD interface for CS traffic simulation. These are discussed briefly below:

  • Generating Bulk Subscriber Profiles using Database, CSV, and Auto-generated Users method

  • High Density Call Generator Appliances
    • PacketLoad Server for HTTP and PCAP Traffic Simulation
    • HD RTP Server Appliance for Traffic Simulation with Remote Access

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications Inc is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and has over the years worked with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of telecom products development life cycle.

GL offers a broad set of test solutions that help perform all types of testing on networks, from initial system design, to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring. The products are widely used to verify and ensure 'quality and reliability' of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

GL core product development is backed by a dedicated team of R&D experts to match evolving market and technical challenges in a most cost-effective and innovative way.

Contact:

Shelley Sharma

Phone: +1 301-670-4784

E-mail: info@gl.com

Media Contact:

pressrelease@gl.com

GL_Logo_Vertical.png

