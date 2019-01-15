15/01/2019 01:00:00

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of W, MKL and SNAP

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.        

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W)

Class Period: Class A shares between August 2, 2018 and October 31, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019

The lawsuit alleges Wayfair Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) Wayfair had been experiencing significantly diminished demand for its online product offerings and had significantly increased advertising spending to grow sales; (2) Wayfair, which was already more than one-third of the way into 3Q18 when it announced its 2Q18 results on August 2, 2018, had already dramatically increased advertising spending for 3Q18; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the W lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/wayfair-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL)

Class Period: July 26, 2017 to December 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2019

Throughout the class period, Markel Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s subsidiaries did not appropriately record loss reserves; (2) as a result, the loss reserves would need to be adjusted and/or restated; (3) these misleading accounting practices would lead to regulatory scrutiny and financial loss to investors; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the MKL lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/markel-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP)

Class Period: (1) Pursuant and/or traceable to Snap's Registration Statement and Prospectus, issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering on or about March 2, 2017; and/or (2) Between March 2, 2017 and August 10, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 31, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that Snap Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Snap’s reported user growth was materially false and misleading; and (2) consequently, Snap’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the SNAP lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/snap-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

15 January 2019 02:32:42
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-01-15 03:32:42 - 2019-01-15 02:32:42 - 1000 - Website: OKAY