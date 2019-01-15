15/01/2019 01:25:05

Tower 16 Capital Partners Purchases Hillside Village Apartments, Its First Multifamily Project in Inland Empire, for $11 Million

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tower 16 Capital Partners, in a joint venture with Henley USA, has acquired Hillside Village Apartments, an 80-unit multifamily project in San Bernardino, for $11 million from a private seller. This is the first of many acquisitions the company plans to make in the Inland Empire over the next 12 to 24 months.

“While this acquisition is small for us, it fits with our criteria of purchasing assets with significant operational upside and require capital improvements,” said Tower 16 Principal Mike Farley. “Our plan is to replicate our growth in the Las Vegas market, where we now have 1,600 units, as we assemble a portfolio of multifamily properties with considerable upside.”

Hillside Village is located at 2196 Kendall Drive in San Bernardino, within one mile of California State University, San Bernardino, a strong submarket with median incomes of $57,000. The apartment complex is near parks, freeways, Loma Linda University and Victoria Gardens open-air shopping destination.

Hillside Village features one- and two-bedroom apartments with covered parking and private balconies or patios, a pool, spa, fitness center and laundry facilities. 

“We are excited about the Hillside Village acquisition as part of a larger acquisition strategy in the Inland Empire,” says Tower 16 Principal Tyler Pruett. “There is a huge need for affordable housing options as the Inland Empire continues to attract new people to the region from more expensive coastal markets.”

Demand for apartments in the Inland Empire soared to a level not seen in 16 years at the end of 2018, according to the Riverside Press-Enterprise, with vacancy rates of 3.4 percent. The average monthly rent in the region is $1,504 per month, a 5.5 percent increase over the year before, and rents exceeded $1,700 in several western San Bernardino County cities.

Real estate brokers Warren Berzack and Slavic Zlatkin of Lee & Associates represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction.

About Tower 16 Capital Partners LLC

Tower 16 Capital Partners, LLC

is a commercial real estate investment and management company focused on acquiring and managing value-add investments in the Western United States. Headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., Tower 16 was founded by principals Mike Farley and Tyler Pruett who have over 35 years of combined institutional real estate experience with an emphasis on value-add investing. The principals have managed, repositioned and developed over 300 properties with a combined market value in excess of $2 billion for large public companies and premier private equity firms.

Media Contacts: Anton Communications

Vanessa Showalter  vshowalter@antonpr.com

Genevieve Anton  ganton@antonpr.com

tower 16 (2).png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
08 Jan
VELO
Nogle gange forekommer strategier og eksekveringen af dem mere indlysende end andre.   For 8-10 år s..
51
08 Jan
VELO
Det er trist at se, hvorledes knap så fine følelser løber af med debattører i denne debat. Hype og s..
28
09 Jan
VELO
Jeg må sige, at jeg synes det er synd, at debatten de sidste par dage har nået et ekstremt lavt nive..
27
09 Jan
VWS
Goodwrench: Stort set hver gang Vestas har lavet en opjustering af cashflow er aktien endt med at gå..
27
11 Jan
DANSKE
Jeg har overført beløb til vores børn i udlandet ! En i Californien - En i Kiev og en i Moskva :-) ,..
24
10 Jan
VELO
Skulle der være debattører, der gad at sætte sig ind i den økonomiske og forskningsmæssige udvikling..
19
11 Jan
VWS
Vestas receives 101 MW order for V120-2.2 MW turbines featuring the tallest towers in China News re..
17
11 Jan
VELO
Havneholmen - jeg har måske en stor nyhed imorgen, men har måske luret hvordan Veloxis kan checkes i..
17
10 Jan
GEN
Genmab har praesenteret ved denne konference: 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, San Fra..
17
12 Jan
DANSKE
Der er måske nogle som har bemærket at Senator Elisabeth Warren har meldt sig som præsident kandidat..
16

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
WISekey Joins Global Semiconductor Alliance IoT Security Working Group to Address End-to-End IoT Security
2
Recent Study Validates the Operational Effectiveness of Microbot Medical’s Self-Cleaning Shunt (SCS™)
3
Tyson Foods Announces Executive Changes Following Keystone Acquisition
4
MDxHealth (R): MDxHealth Provides Business Update
5
UPDATE - Baidu Unveils Major Advancements to the Apollo Intelligent Driving Ecosystem at CES 2019

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

02:00
GoldQuest Announces Management Changes
01:37
LandStar, Inc. Announces That Data443 Has Completed Partnership Agreement With Leading Technology Solutions Provider TEKsystems Global Services, LLC
01:25
Tower 16 Capital Partners Purchases Hillside Village Apartments, Its First Multifamily Project in Inland Empire, for $11 Million
01:16
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of CHS Inc. (CHSCP) and Encourages CHSCP Investors to Contact the Firm
01:15
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) and Encourages AQUA Investors to Contact the Firm
01:14
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) and Encourages FIZZ Investors to Contact the Firm
01:11
Kentucky's Bolton Wins FLW Tour at Sam Rayburn Reservoir presented by Polaris
01:02
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Maxar Technologies Inc. and Certain Officers – MAXR
01:00
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of W, MKL and SNAP

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 January 2019 02:32:23
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-01-15 03:32:23 - 2019-01-15 02:32:23 - 1000 - Website: OKAY