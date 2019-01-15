Turquoise Hill to attend upcoming TD Securities Mining conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turquoise Hill today announced that management will attend the TD Securities Mining Conference in Toronto, Ontario. Ulf Quellmann, CEO, will be presenting on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at 11:50 a.m. ET.

Turquoise Hill’s presentation for the conference will be posted on the Company’s website on January 17, 2019.

About Turquoise Hill.

Turquoise Hill (TRQ: TSX, NYSE, NASDAQ) is an international mining company focused on the operation and further development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in southern Mongolia, which is the Company’s principal and only material mineral resource property. Turquoise Hill’s ownership of the Oyu Tolgoi mine is held through a 66% interest in Oyu Tolgoi LLC; the remaining 34% interest is held by Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC, a Mongolian state-owned entity.

