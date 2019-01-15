Verizon adds even more value to nation’s best unlimited plans as Apple Music will be included in Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since summer, Verizon Unlimited customers have been streaming their favorite songs on America’s largest and most reliable network with six months of Apple Music included with their plans. Now, we’re bringing the best in unlimited data and the best in unlimited music together in an even bigger way. Starting January 17, Apple Music will be included in Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited plans.* And for customers choosing Go Unlimited, they can still get six months of Apple Music free**.

"When we introduced six months free of Apple Music to Verizon Unlimited subscribers, we said it was just the beginning of a great collaboration between Verizon and Apple to bring music streaming to our loyal customers,” said Angie Klein, vice president of marketing at Verizon. “Our customers loved the offer, so we’re ramping up the value of our Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited plans by including Apple Music so you can stream more of the music you love on the network you deserve.”

With Apple Music included in Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited, you can either stream your favorite songs over 4G LTE or WiFi, or download songs for offline playback. Apple Music subscribers can enjoy more than 50 million songs anytime, anywhere, across iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Mac, HomePod, CarPlay and PC, as well as Android devices — all ad-free.

With Verizon, you can mix and match three great unlimited plans to meet each of your family members’ needs: Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited. Each plan includes added performance, features and global access. Above Unlimited includes 75 GB of premium 4G LTE data*** along with HD video streaming, 20 GB of 4G LTE mobile hotspot, 5 international TravelPass sessions per month and 500 GB of Verizon Cloud storage, and now Apple Music, all for $60 per line per month with Auto Pay on an account with four lines.

To find out more about how to sign up for Apple Music on Verizon, visit verizonwireless.com.

* Taxes apply

**After 6 months, it’s $9.99/mo. You may cancel at any time.

*** In times of congestion, your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic (only after 22 GB/month on Beyond Unlimited and 75 GB/month on Above Unlimited).

