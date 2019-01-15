15/01/2019 22:43:17

Verizon adds even more value to nation’s best unlimited plans as Apple Music will be included in Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited

Related content
14 Jan - 
The Customer Experience Just Got Smarter with New Veriz..
09 Jan - 
Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg Keynotes 2019 Consumer Electr..
09 Jan - 
Verizon Issues “Built on 5G Challenge”

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since summer, Verizon Unlimited customers have been streaming their favorite songs on America’s largest and most reliable network with six months of Apple Music included with their plans. Now, we’re bringing the best in unlimited data and the best in unlimited music together in an even bigger way. Starting January 17, Apple Music will be included in Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited plans.* And for customers choosing Go Unlimited, they can still get six months of Apple Music free**. 

"When we introduced six months free of Apple Music to Verizon Unlimited subscribers, we said it was just the beginning of a great collaboration between Verizon and Apple to bring music streaming to our loyal customers,” said Angie Klein, vice president of marketing at Verizon. “Our customers loved the offer, so we’re ramping up the value of our Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited plans by including Apple Music so you can stream more of the music you love on the network you deserve.”

With Apple Music included in Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited, you can either stream your favorite songs over 4G LTE or WiFi, or download songs for offline playback. Apple Music subscribers can enjoy more than 50 million songs anytime, anywhere, across iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Mac, HomePod, CarPlay and PC, as well as Android devices — all ad-free.

With Verizon, you can mix and match three great unlimited plans to meet each of your family members’ needs: Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited. Each plan includes added performance, features and global access. Above Unlimited includes 75 GB of premium 4G LTE data*** along with HD video streaming, 20 GB of 4G LTE mobile hotspot, 5 international TravelPass sessions per month and 500 GB of Verizon Cloud storage, and now Apple Music, all for $60 per line per month with Auto Pay on an account with four lines.  

To find out more about how to sign up for Apple Music on Verizon, visit verizonwireless.com.

* Taxes apply

**After 6 months, it’s $9.99/mo. You may cancel at any time.

*** In times of congestion, your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic (only after 22 GB/month on Beyond Unlimited and 75 GB/month on Above Unlimited).

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) is headquartered in New York City. The company operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, Techcrunch and HuffPost, the company's media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon's corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Andrew Testa

973-224-2081

andrew.testa@vzw.com

Twitter: @andrewtesta

verizon_logo_1300x400.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

22:43 VZ
Verizon adds even more value to nation’s best unlimited plans as Apple Music will be included in Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited
14 Jan VZ
The Customer Experience Just Got Smarter with New Verizon Artificial Intelligence-Based Tools
09 Jan VZ
Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg Keynotes 2019 Consumer Electronics Show
09 Jan VZ
Verizon Issues “Built on 5G Challenge”
08 Jan VZ
Verizon reports strong customer loyalty and wireless net additions in 4Q 2018
07 Jan VZ
Verizon to speak at Citi Global TMT West conference Jan. 8
26 Dec VZ
Verizon provides ongoing leadership in evolution of 4G LTE Advanced and fiber network technologies, and is first to 5G in 2018
12 Dec VZ
Recent Analysis Shows Verizon Communications, MGM Resorts International, Exelon, Axon Enterprise, M.D.C., and TG Therapeutics Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
10 Dec VZ
Verizon announces results of voluntary separation offer
06 Dec VZ
12/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) and Encourages FIZZ Investors to Contact the Firm
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) and Encourages AQUA Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of CHS Inc. (CHSCP) and Encourages CHSCP Investors to Contact the Firm
4
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of W, MKL and SNAP
5
LandStar, Inc. Announces That Data443 Has Completed Partnership Agreement With Leading Technology Solutions Provider TEKsystems Global Services, LLC

Related stock quotes

Verizon Communications I.. 58.10 0.1% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

23:26
INFINITI QX Inspiration Concept Awarded “Best Concept Vehicle” and “Best Interior” at 2019 NAIAS By EyesOn Design
23:25
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against AxoGen, Inc.
23:25
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
23:09
Loop Industries Closes $4.5MM Private Placement
23:08
River Valley Community Bancorp Announces Annual and 4th Quarter Financial Results (Unaudited); Relocates Grass Valley, CA Branch
23:05
Liberty Property Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Distributions
23:00
MPX Securityholders Overwhelming Approve Transformational Business Combination with iAnthus
22:46
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Asset Sale and Debt Paydowns
22:46
Pulse Seismic Inc. Announces Acquisition of Seitel Canada Ltd.

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 January 2019 23:46:04
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-01-16 00:46:04 - 2019-01-15 23:46:04 - 1000 - Website: OKAY