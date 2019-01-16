16/01/2019 02:24:56

Agility Fuel Solutions Receives 2019 EPA Approval for Propane Engine with HD-OBD

Costa Mesa, California, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agility Fuel Solutions, a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, announced today that its 488LPITM 8.0L V-8 propane engine has received EPA approval for sale through December 31, 2019.

The 488LPI engine uses Agility’s patented liquid propane injection (LPI®) technology and is assembled in Agility’s Salisbury, North Carolina plant on a base General Motors V-8 engine long block, with proprietary Agility dress parts, propane injection system and controls.  The 488LPI engine is used in school bus, propane bobtail and medium-duty truck applications.

A version of the 488LPI engine is available on the Thomas Built Buses Saf-T-Liner® C2 Propane school bus.

“We are pleased with the performance of the 488LPI engine since we brought it to market in 2018,” said Brad Garner, Agility’s President – Powertrain Systems. He added, “We expect demand for this engine to continue to grow as more fleets benefit from the significant purchase incentives available for propane powered vehicles and enjoy the lower total cost of ownership over the life of the vehicle.”

 

About Agility Fuel Solutions

Agility Fuel Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hexagon Composites ASA, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Its product offerings include natural gas, hydrogen, and battery electric energy storage and delivery systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, propane and natural gas fuel systems, and propane dispensers. Agility offers solutions for a variety of vehicle types, including Class 8 trucks, refuse trucks, transit buses, school buses, concrete mixers, and delivery trucks.  Agility has been manufacturing and servicing safe and reliable clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicle fleets and OEMs for more than 20 years, logging billions of miles on the road per year. 

For more information, visit booth 5684 at the NTEA Work Truck Show in Indianapolis, Indiana March 6-8 or online at www.agilityfs.com  | Follow us on Twitter: @AgilityFuel

Charles A. Silio

Agility Fuel Solutions

+1 610 888 0992

csilio@agilityfs.com

