Avis Budget Group to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Results on February 20

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) announced today that it plans to report its fourth quarter 2018 results after the market close on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, and to host a conference call for institutional investors to discuss these results and its full year outlook on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Investors may access the call at ir.avisbudgetgroup.com, or by dialing (630) 395-0021 and providing the participant passcode 2995545. Investors are encouraged to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. A web replay will be available at ir.avisbudgetgroup.com following the call. A telephone replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern time on February 21, 2019 until 10:00 p.m. on March 21, 2019 at (402) 220-6430.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a leading global provider of mobility solutions, both through its Avis and Budget brands, which have more than 11,000 rental locations in approximately 180 countries around the world, and through its Zipcar brand, which is the world’s leading car sharing network, with more than one million members. Avis Budget Group operates most of its car rental offices in North America, Europe and Australasia directly, and operates primarily through licensees in other parts of the world. Avis Budget Group has approximately 31,000 employees and is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J. More information is available at www.avisbudgetgroup.com .

Contacts

Media Contact:

Alice Pereira

(973) 496-3916

PR@avisbudget.com

Investor Contact:

Neal Goldner

(973) 496-5086

IR@avisbudget.com