16/01/2019 00:30:00

Avista Corp. Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Announced

SPOKANE, Wash. , Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA) will hold its quarterly conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter 2018 results on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. A news release with fourth quarter 2018 earnings information will be issued at 7:05 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Feb. 8, 2019.

This call can be accessed on Avista’s website at investor.avistacorp.com, or you can listen to the call by dialing (888) 771-4371, Confirmation number 48122392.

                                             

A replay of the call will be available through Feb. 15, 2019. Call (888) 843-7419, Confirmation number 4812 2392# to listen to the replay. The webcast will be archived for one year on the Avista Corp. Web site at investor.avistacorp.com.

Avista Corp. is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is the operating division that provides electric service to 383,000 customers and natural gas to 349,000 customers. Its service territory covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.6 million. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. Avista stock is traded under the ticker symbol "AVA."  For more information about Avista, please visit www.avistacorp.com.

Avista Corp. and the Avista Corp. logo are trademarks of Avista Corporation.

Contact:  

Media:Avista 24/7 Media Access (509) 495-4174
 Casey Fielder (509) 495-4916, casey.fielder@avistacorp.com 
Investors:Jason Lang (509) 495-2930, jason.lang@avistacorp.com

Avista logo blue for web_jpg.jpg

