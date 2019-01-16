Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Seaboard Corporation (SEB) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages SEB Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Seaboard Corporation (NYSE: SEB). Our investigation concerns whether Seaboard has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Beginning in September 2014 and throughout 2015, 2016, and 2017, Seaboard received several grand jury subpoenas from the Department of Justice and other federal agencies. In 2017, Seaboard received subpoenas requesting documents and information relating to money transfers in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Additional investigations have been brought by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Western District of Oklahoma, and the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office.

