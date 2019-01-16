16/01/2019 18:06:50

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Seaboard Corporation (SEB) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages SEB Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Seaboard Corporation (NYSE: SEB).  Our investigation concerns whether Seaboard has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Beginning in September 2014 and throughout 2015, 2016, and 2017, Seaboard received several grand jury subpoenas from the Department of Justice and other federal agencies.  In 2017, Seaboard received subpoenas requesting documents and information relating to money transfers in the Democratic Republic of Congo.  Additional investigations have been brought by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Western District of Oklahoma, and the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Seaboard shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Seaboard Corporation please go to https://bespc.com/seaboard/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

