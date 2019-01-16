16/01/2019 20:09:29

Colliers International Group Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Annual Results for 2018 on February 13, 2019

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) announced today that results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018 will be issued by press release on Wednesday, February 13th, 2019 at approximately 7:00am ET.

The conference call to review these financial results will take place at 11:00am ET on Wednesday, February 13th, 2019 and will be hosted by Jay S. Hennick, Chairman & CEO, and John B. Friedrichsen, CFO.  The number to use for all callers is 1-888-300-0053, with the conference ID number #5698905.

The conference call will also be accessible on our website at Colliers.com in the Investor Relations section.  For anyone unable to listen to the scheduled call, the rebroadcast number will be 1-855-859-2056, with the conference reference number 5698905.  The rebroadcast and archive recording of the conference call will be available at the above noted web address for 90 days following the call.

About Colliers International

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) is a top tier global real estate services and investment management company operating in 69 countries with a workforce of more than 13,000 professionals. Colliers is the fastest-growing publicly listed global real estate services and investment management company, with 2017 corporate revenues of $2.3 billion ($2.7 billion including affiliates). With an enterprising culture and significant employee ownership and control, Colliers professionals provide a full range of services to real estate occupiers, owners and investors worldwide, and through its investment management services platform, has more than $25 billion of assets under management from the world’s most respected institutional real estate investors.

Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice to accelerate the success of its clients. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 global outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals for 13 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm. Colliers is ranked the number one property manager in the world by Commercial Property Executive for two years in a row.

Colliers is led by an experienced leadership team with significant equity ownership and a proven record of delivering more than 20% annualized returns for shareholders, over more than 20 years.

For the latest news from Colliers, visit Colliers.com or follow us on Twitter: @Colliers and LinkedIn.

For further information, please contact:

John B. Friedrichsen

Chief Financial Officer

Colliers International Group Inc.

Phone: 416-960-9500

Colliers logo

