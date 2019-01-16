16/01/2019 14:20:00

Consolidated Tomoka Announces Date of Year-End 2018 Earnings Release and Earnings Call

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSE American: CTO) (the “Company”) today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter/year-end 2018 operating results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. A conference call to present the operating results is scheduled for Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. eastern time (the “Earnings Call”). The Company plans to release its year-end 2018 investor presentation in advance of the Earnings Call.

Shareholders and interested parties may access the Earnings Call via teleconference or webcast:

Teleconference:USA (Toll Free)1-888-317-6003
 International1-412-317-6061
 Canada (Toll Free)1-866-284-3684
   
To access the conference call, enter 0909159 when prompted.
   
Webcast:

https://services.choruscall.com/links/cto190206.html

To participate via teleconference, please dial-in at least 10 - 15 minutes prior to the scheduled time of the Earnings Call. To access the webcast, log on to the web address noted above or go to https://www.ctlc.com and log in at the investor relations section. Please log in to the webcast at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled time of the Earnings Call.

A replay of the Earnings Call will be archived and available online through the Investor Relations section of https://www.ctlc.com.

About Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns approximately 2.4 million square feet of income properties in diversified markets in the United States, as well as nearly 5,400 acres of land in the Daytona Beach area. Visit our website at www.ctlc.com.

We encourage you to review our most recent investor presentations which are available on our website at www.ctlc.com.

SAFE HARBOR

Certain statements contained in this press release (other than statements of historical fact) are forward-looking statements. Words such as “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “will,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they were made, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words. Although forward-looking statements are made based upon management’s expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect upon the Company, a number of factors could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Such factors may include the completion of 1031 exchange transactions, the availability of investment properties that meet the Company’s investment goals and criteria, the modification of terms of certain land sales agreements, uncertainties associated with obtaining required governmental permits and satisfying other closing conditions for planned acquisitions and sales, as well as the uncertainties and risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that future developments will be in accordance with management’s expectations or that the effect of future developments on the Company will be those anticipated by management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

Contact:Mark E. Patten, Sr. Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
 

mpatten@ctlc.com

 

Phone:(386) 944-5643
Facsimile:(386) 274-1223

 

CTLC Logo oct 2012-gray letters.png

