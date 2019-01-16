16/01/2019 14:09:00

Directorate Change

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, January 16

Fidelity Asian Values PLC (“the Company”)

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R the Company announces that Kate Bolsover was appointed as a non-executive director and Chairman of Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited on 16 January 2019

Natalia de Sousa

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

16 January 2019

01737 837320

