Glatfelter to Report Earnings on February 5th

YORK, Pa., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter (NYSE: GLT) announced today that it expects to issue its 2018 fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM (ET) that morning to discuss the Company’s results. Glatfelter's earnings release and an accompanying financial supplement, which includes significant financial information to be discussed on the conference call, will be available on its Investor Relations website at https://www.glatfelter.com/about_us/investor_relations/default.aspx .

What: Glatfelter’s 4th Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Conference Call When: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 11:00 a.m. (ET) Number: US dial (888) 335-5539 International dial (973) 582-2857 Conference ID: 1896507 Webcast: https://www.glatfelter.com/about_us/investor_relations/webcast.aspx Rebroadcast Dates: February 5, 2019, 2:00 p.m. through February 19, 2019, 11:59 p.m. Rebroadcast Number: Within US dial (855) 859-2056 International dial (404) 537-3406 Conference ID: 1896507

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials. The Company’s high-quality, innovative and customizable solutions are found in tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene and packaging products as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in York, PA, the Company’s net sales approximate $950 million annually with customers in over 100 countries and approximately 2,300 employees worldwide. Operations include eleven manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com .

Contacts Investors Media: John P. Jacunski Eileen L. Beck John.Jacunski@glatfelter.com Eileen.Beck@glatfelter.com (717) 225-2794 (717) 225-2793