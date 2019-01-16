16/01/2019 12:30:00

HomeCare Elite Honors 166 Amedisys Home Health Care Centers

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), America’s leading independent home health, hospice and personal care company, today announced that 166 of its home health care centers were named to the 2018 HomeCare EliteTM, a recognition of the top-performing home health agencies in the United States.

The 2018 recognition honored 51 percent of Amedisys’ home health agencies, marking the Company’s best showing in its history for these awards.

“This result affirms that our strategy of achieving true clinical distinction in the industry is working and advancing our vision of becoming the nation’s premiere solution for aging in place,” stated Teonie Aurelio, President of Amedisys’ Home Health Division. “I congratulate our exceptional clinicians and our regional leadership teams for their commitment to outstanding, clinically distinct care on every visit to every patient.”

The percentage of Amedisys care centers recognized in HomeCare Elite’s top agencies has dramatically improved each year since the Company’s new leadership was installed, improving from 32 percent in 2015.

“Amedisys is committed to continuing our upward trajectory by equipping our clinicians with the best possible tools available,” said Donna Massie, Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations. “Our strategy of taking care of our employees with excellent benefits and professional development so they, in turn, can take the best care of our patients has yielded incredible results. This will continue as we embrace new technology, data resources and innovative clinical programs targeting specific conditions.”

ABILITY® Network, a leading information technology company, develops the ranking and DecisionHealth, publisher of Home Health Line and the Complete Home Health ICD-10-CM Diagnosis Coding Manual, serves as the sponsor.

“I would like to congratulate the team at Amedisys and thank them for their commitment to providing consistently high-quality care,” said Christine Lang, senior director for ABILITY Network. “During a time of increasing demands on home health professionals’ time and attention, these caregivers and leaders have demonstrated that they have prioritized their patients and created a solid foundation for serving their communities and partnering with other healthcare providers.”

For 13 years, HomeCare Elite has annually identified the top 25 percent of agencies and highlighted the top 100 and top 500 agencies overall. HomeCare Elite agencies are determined by an analysis of performance measures in quality outcomes, best practices implementation, patient experience (HHCAHPS), quality improvement and consistency, and financial health. In order to be considered, an agency must be Medicare-certified and have data for at least three outcomes in Home Health Compare. Out of 8,898 agencies considered, 2,223 are recognized on the 2018 HomeCare Elite winners list overall.

The entire list of 2018 HomeCare Elite agencies can be downloaded by visiting the ABILITY Network website at abilitynetwork.com/hce.

About Amedisys:

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 3,000 hospitals and 59,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With more than 19,000 employees in 420 care centers in 34 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 369,000 patients and clients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

About ABILITY® Network

ABILITY Network, an Inovalon Company (NASDAQ:INOV), is a leading cloud-based, SaaS information technology company helping providers and payers simplify the administrative and clinical complexities of healthcare through innovative applications and data analytics. The combination of myABILITY and the Inovalon ONE™ Platform creates a vertically integrated cloud-based platform empowering the achievement of real-time value-based care from payers, manufacturers and diagnostics, all the way to the patient’s point of care. For more information, visit www.abilitynetwork.com or write to resources@abilitynetwork.com. For more information about HomeCare Elite, call 888.572.4009, write to homecareelite@abilitynetwork.com or visit www.abilitynetwork.com/hce.

Contact:

Kendra Kimmons

Vice President of Marketing & Communications

225-299-3708

kendra.kimmons@amedisys.com

AMLogo_Vertical-7489U.jpg

