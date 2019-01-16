16/01/2019 22:07:27

HP Inc. Board Declares Dividend and Sets Annual Meeting and Record Dates

Related content
14:00 - 
HP Helps Brands Tap Into Print Personalization Market
07 Jan - 
HP Opens CES 2019 with Stunning Displays, PCs, and Secu..
21 Dec - 
Market Trends Toward New Normal in HP, Everbridge, Huds..

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HP Inc. board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.1602 per share on the company’s common stock.

The dividend, the second in HP’s fiscal year 2019, is payable on April 3, 2019, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 13, 2019. HP has approximately 1.55 billion shares of common stock outstanding.

The board also established a record date for its 2019 annual meeting of stockholders. HP Inc.'s stockholders of record at the close of business on February 22, 2019 will be entitled to notice of the annual meeting and to vote upon matters considered at the meeting. The annual meeting is scheduled to be held on April 23, 2019.

HP Inc. will make available to all stockholders of record important information about the meeting and the matters to be considered. Stockholders are urged to review that information when it becomes available.

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our portfolio of printers, PCs, mobile devices, solutions, and services, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is available at https://www.hp.com.

© 2019 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP Inc. products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP Inc. shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

Editorial contacts

HP Inc. Media Relations

MediaRelations@hp.com

HP Inc. Investor Relations

investorrelations@hp.com

 

HP Inc Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

22:07 HPQ
HP Inc. Board Declares Dividend and Sets Annual Meeting and Record Dates
07 Jan HPQ
HP Opens CES 2019 with Stunning Displays, PCs, and Security Innovations
21 Dec DNR
Market Trends Toward New Normal in HP, Everbridge, Hudson Technologies, SMART Global, CMS Energy, and Denbury Resources — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
03 Dec HPQ
News Release HP Appoints Kim Rivera as President, Strategy and Business Management
29 Nov HPQ
HP Inc. Reports Fiscal 2018 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Results
13 Nov HPQ
HP Inc. Board Declares Dividend
13 Nov HPQ
HP Debuts Comprehensive Design to Print Portfolio at Autodesk University 2018
13 Nov HPQ
HP Accelerates 3D Printing Mass Production with New Customers, Applications, and Partners
12 Nov HPQ
HP Honors Veterans Day with New Reinvent Mindsets Film, 'Ask Me About'
07 Nov HPQ
HP Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings on November 29, 2018

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VALNEVA Announces New $59 Million IXIARO® Supply Contract with US Government
2
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
3
INFINITI QX Inspiration Concept Awarded “Best Concept Vehicle” and “Best Interior” at 2019 NAIAS By EyesOn Design
4
iSIGN Media Announces A Promissory Note Extension and Related Interest Terms
5
Park Place Energy Announces Filing of Preliminary Canadian Prospectus, and Appointment of Independent Director

Related stock quotes

HP Inc 21.05 0.2% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:18
Aqua Metals Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
22:17
Pensare Acquisition Corp. Announces Contribution to Trust Account
22:15
Carriage Services Provides Preliminary Unaudited 2018 Full Year Results and 2019 Rolling Four Quarter Outlook
22:07
HP Inc. Board Declares Dividend and Sets Annual Meeting and Record Dates
22:05
DCP Midstream, LP Announces Upsizing and Pricing of an Additional $325 Million of 5.375% Senior Notes due 2025
22:05
Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend
22:03
Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
22:02
FIRE SECTOR DRIVES MANHATTAN’S HIGHEST YEARLY LEASING TOTAL IN FIVE YEARS
22:01
TransAtlantic Petroleum Announces Changes in Management Team

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
16 January 2019 22:39:17
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-01-16 23:39:17 - 2019-01-16 22:39:17 - 1000 - Website: OKAY