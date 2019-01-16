16/01/2019 20:01:16

IMMU $250K LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Immunomedics, Inc.; Reminds Investors with Losses Over $250K of Important Deadline – IMMU

Related content
15 Jan - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..
15 Jan - 
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important Deadline..
14 Jan - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YOGA and IMMU: Levi & Korsinsky..

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) from August 23, 2018 through December 20, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The firm reminds investors with losses of more than $250,000 of the important February 25, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Immunomedics investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Immunomedics class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1484.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the FDA cited Immunomedics in August 2018 for a host of violations observed at its Morris Plains, NJ facility. According to the complaint, these violations included the manipulation of bioburden samples, misrepresentation of an integrity test procedure in the batch record, and the backdating of batch records. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 25, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1484.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor

New York, NY  10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

lrosen@rosenlegal.com

pkim@rosenlegal.com

zhalper@rosenlegal.com

www.rosenlegal.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

20:01 IMMU
IMMU $250K LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Immunomedics, Inc.; Reminds Investors with Losses Over $250K of Important Deadline – IMMU
15 Jan IMMU
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of YOGA, YRCW, IMMU and YRIV
15 Jan IMMU
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important Deadline Reminder for Immunomedics, Inc. Investors
14 Jan IMMU
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YOGA and IMMU: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
14 Jan IMMU
February 25th Immunomedics Shareholder Deadline: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Important Upcoming Deadline in the Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Immunomedics, Inc. – IMMU
14 Jan IMMU
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019
13 Jan IMMU
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of YOGA, IMMU and DXC
12 Jan IMMU
IMMUNOMEDICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Immunomedics, Inc. - IMMU
12 Jan IMMU
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Immunomedics Inc. – IMMU
11 Jan IMMU
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of YOGA, IMMU and PRGO

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VALNEVA Announces New $59 Million IXIARO® Supply Contract with US Government
2
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
3
INFINITI QX Inspiration Concept Awarded “Best Concept Vehicle” and “Best Interior” at 2019 NAIAS By EyesOn Design
4
iSIGN Media Announces A Promissory Note Extension and Related Interest Terms
5
Trilogy International Partners Inc. Announces Newly Appointed New Zealand CEO

Related stock quotes

Immunomedics Inc 18.15 0.7% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:48
Harvard Business School Online Courses Lead to Career Advancement
20:47
EY Los Angeles Office Transformation Focuses on Flexibility, Wellness and Collaboration
20:34
SNAP LOSS UPDATE: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500K in Snap, Inc. Securities to Contact firm About Jan 31 Deadline in Class Action Seeking Recovery of Investor Losses – SNAP
20:31
Medovex Corporation Enters into Securities Purchase Agreement
20:19
YOGA $100K LOSS ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds YogaWorks, Inc. Investors with Losses More than $100K of Important Deadline in First Filed Suit – YOGA
20:14
Vista Announces Commencement of Operations of Outbound Rail Transload Terminal Facility to Serve West Texas Mine
20:12
XPO $100K LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against XPO Logistics, Inc; Reminds Investors with Losses of More than $100K of Important Deadline – XPO
20:09
Colliers International Group Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Annual Results for 2018 on February 13, 2019
20:04
LearnLaunch Accelerator Announces Open Application Call for 2019 Accelerator Demo Day, January 31st, at the Annual Across Boundaries Conference

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
16 January 2019 21:04:38
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-01-16 22:04:38 - 2019-01-16 21:04:38 - 1000 - Website: OKAY