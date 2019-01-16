16/01/2019 14:10:00

Inxeption Announces Investment from UPS Strategic Enterprise Fund

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inxeption Corporation, the pioneer of blockchain-for-business, today announced that UPS (NYSE:UPS) Strategic Enterprise fund has made an equity investment in the company. The investment will be used to create innovative new e-commerce solutions for B2B sellers and buyers.

“This partnership represents the future of commerce,” said Farzad Dibachi, CEO and co-founder of Inxeption. “Business customers need secure platforms that protect their customer data and proprietary information, while making it easy for them to interact and even collaborate more effectively with their customers. We are thrilled to partner with UPS, the largest logistics provider in the world.”

Inxeption has designed the first blockchain-based e-commerce platform for B2B that catalogs and digitizes product information. The robust technology integrates product design, manufacturing, and supply chain to help merchants grow their top line revenue and sell products online, either for the first time or in a scalable, smarter way. Shipping solutions are a particularly important factor in B2B e-commerce. UPS and Inxeption will work together to develop and bring to market new solutions in this area. 

The platform also features real-time analytics so customers can monitor online sales, and receive real-time order status, and security notifications. Inxeption plans to launch additional solutions to meet the needs of specific market segments. 

“Inxeption’s technology is attractive to UPS because it helps unlock new efficiencies for customers using B2B e-commerce platforms,” said Kevin Warren, chief marketing officer of UPS. “UPS creates alliances and partnerships to gain market knowledge and position the company as the shipper of choice in ecommerce.”

Inxeption was founded in 2017 by Dibachi, Mark Moore and Terry Garnett. Before Inxeption, they served in technical and marketing management roles at Oracle before co-founding another tech company, Niku Corporation.

To learn more about Inxeption, visit www.inxeption.com/zippy.html.

About Inxeption

Inxeption is changing the way industries promote, sell and manage products and services online. Inxeption is a feature-rich e-commerce platform, providing the best tools and innovative blockchain technology to insure trusted, secure and reliable transactions. Inxeption is a sophisticated platform that rapidly increases sales, streamlines your business, and extends products to new online channels. https://www.inxeption.com.

 

Contact Information

Laurie Gibson

Kickstart for Inxeption

lgibson@kickstartconsulting.com

650.815.1438

Maya Wald

Head of Growth Marketing

press@inxeption.com

914.806.2393

Inxeption-logo-01.png

