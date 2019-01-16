16/01/2019 16:53:25

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important Deadline Reminder for Aphria Inc. Investors

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Aphria Inc. (NYSE:  APHA) (“Aphria”) investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Aphria on behalf of purchasers of Aphria securities between July 17, 2018 and December 4, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Important Deadline Reminder:

 Investors who purchased Aphria securities during the Class Period may, no later than February 4, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this action please visit www.ktmc.com/aphria-securities-class-action.

According to the complaint, Aphria produces and sells medical cannabis.  The Class Period commences on July 17, 2018, when Aphria announced its plans to acquire “industry-leading companies in Colombia, Argentina, Jamaica and a right of first offer and refusal in respect of Brazil through a definitive share purchase agreement with Scythian Biosciences, Inc.”

According to the complaint, on December 3, 2018, Quintessential Capital Management and Hindenburg Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Aphria’s recent acquisitions in Latin America were part of a series of transactions designed to enrich Aphria insiders and that these acquisitions lacked established operations and/or licenses to operate in the cannabis industry.  Following this news, Aphria’s share price fell $1.85 per share, or over 23%, to close at $6.05 per share on December 3, 2018.

Then, on December 4, 2018, Aphria denied the claims made in the report stating, among other things, that it had received “financial advice and a fairness opinion from Cormark Securities Inc., [Aphria]’s independent and qualified financial advisor, that the consideration to be offered by Aphria in respect of the transaction was fair from a financial point of view, to Aphria.”  Following this news, Aphria’s share price fell $1.54 per share, or over 25%, to close at $4.51 per share on December 4, 2018.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the Latin American assets acquired by Aphria lacked adequate licenses to operate and were overvalued; (2) the acquisition of the Latin American assets would enrich Aphria’s Chief Executive Officer and other insiders at the expense of shareholders; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants’ positive statements about Aphria’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you wish to discuss this securities fraud class action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check (James Maro, Jr., Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (888) 299–7706 or (610) 667–7706, or via e-mail at info@ktmc.com.

Aphria investors may, no later than February 4, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation.  In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class.  Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. 

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world.  The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars).  The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

James Maro, Jr., Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(888) 299-7706

(610) 667-7706

info@ktmc.com

KTMC-Logo_RGB.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
09 Jan
VELO
Jeg må sige, at jeg synes det er synd, at debatten de sidste par dage har nået et ekstremt lavt nive..
27
11 Jan
DANSKE
Jeg har overført beløb til vores børn i udlandet ! En i Californien - En i Kiev og en i Moskva :-) ,..
24
10 Jan
VELO
Skulle der være debattører, der gad at sætte sig ind i den økonomiske og forskningsmæssige udvikling..
19
11 Jan
VWS
Vestas receives 101 MW order for V120-2.2 MW turbines featuring the tallest towers in China News re..
17
11 Jan
VELO
Havneholmen - jeg har måske en stor nyhed imorgen, men har måske luret hvordan Veloxis kan checkes i..
17
10 Jan
GEN
Genmab har praesenteret ved denne konference: 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, San Fra..
17
12 Jan
DANSKE
Der er måske nogle som har bemærket at Senator Elisabeth Warren har meldt sig som præsident kandidat..
16
10 Jan
VWS
Den 7/11 nedjusterede Vestas cashflow til >100 mill, det er nu opjusteret med baggrund i højt ordre ..
16
15 Jan
AMBU-B
Det er nok klogere, at du passer paa Hedgefondene (shorterne) N/A NON DDB, som igen i dag staar for ..
15
13 Jan
VELO
Kan Veloxis få en markedsandel på 10% indenfor 12 måneder? Nedenfor vil jeg give mit bud.   1. Conve..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VALNEVA Announces New $59 Million IXIARO® Supply Contract with US Government
2
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
3
INFINITI QX Inspiration Concept Awarded “Best Concept Vehicle” and “Best Interior” at 2019 NAIAS By EyesOn Design
4
iSIGN Media Announces A Promissory Note Extension and Related Interest Terms
5
Park Place Energy Announces Filing of Preliminary Canadian Prospectus, and Appointment of Independent Director

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:35
UPDATE - With Danish Advancements, ICC Gears Up for Key Role in European Supply Chain -- CFN Media
17:30
The UPS Store Ranks in Top Five of Entrepreneur Franchise 500 for Third Year
17:15
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Secures GS1 Barcodes to Support the Upcoming Commercial Launch of its Cannabis/CBD Infused Chewing Gum Product Line
17:14
Transaction in Own Shares
17:10
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 18, 2019
17:08
Transaction in Own Shares
17:05
Transaction in Own Shares
16:59
Transaction in Own Shares
16:58
American Assets Trust, Inc. Releases Tax Status of 2018 Distributions

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
16 January 2019 18:00:05
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-01-16 19:00:05 - 2019-01-16 18:00:05 - 1000 - Website: OKAY