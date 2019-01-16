King & Spalding Adds Former DOJ Assistant Branch Director to D.C. Office

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King & Spalding today announced that Joel McElvain, former Assistant Branch Director with the Federal Programs Branch of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), has joined the firm as a partner on the Healthcare team in the Washington, D.C., office.

McElvain spent more than 20 years as a litigator at the DOJ, and in his most recent role, he was responsible for overseeing the defense of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in a variety of cases challenging agency programs under the Medicare and Medicaid statutes, the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and other laws. McElvain oversaw a docket of approximately 150 cases, managed several dozen line attorneys and litigated complex civil cases on behalf of HHS and other federal agencies in U.S. district courts and courts of appeals. In his role, McElvain was one of the most senior officials at the DOJ, responsible for defending virtually every lawsuit brought against the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

“Joel is a seasoned administrative law expert with years of experience defending the Medicare and Medicaid programs in court, which makes him a perfect fit for our Healthcare team,” said Jim Boswell, head of King & Spalding’s Healthcare team. “But he brings much more to the table than that. He also has defended the Food and Drug Administration, as well as agencies that regulate financial transactions. His skills and his insights into how various government agencies operate, as well as how the Department of Justice defends their policies, will be of great value to our clients.”

During his time at the DOJ, McElvain was the recipient of several honors, including the Attorney General’s Award for Exceptional Service in 2013, the Department’s highest award for employee performance, which he received for his role in the successful defense of the ACA.

“Joel has handled some of the Department of Justice’s most difficult litigation matters,” said Mark Jensen, managing partner of the Washington, D.C., office. “His regulatory expertise adds further strength to our Healthcare team, which is one of the best in the country.”

McElvain received his law degree from Harvard Law School and his undergraduate degree from Williams College.

“King & Spalding’s strong global platform, collaborative culture and entrepreneurial spirit are what drew me to the firm,” said McElvain. “Having the opportunity to handle cases that questioned the government’s regulatory authority makes me well positioned to represent companies in disputes before its agencies.”

