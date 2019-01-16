16/01/2019 12:50:00

Landstar to Release Fourth Quarter Results on Wednesday, January 30, 2019

Related content
02 Nov - 
New Research Coverage Highlights Landstar System, CMS E..
25 Oct - 
WageWorks Appoints George P. Scanlon to Board of Direct..
24 Oct - 
Landstar System Reports Record Quarterly Revenue of $1..

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR), a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services, announced today it will release its 2018 fourth quarter results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. The Company will hold its quarterly conference call with analysts and investors the following morning, Thursday, January 31, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the fourth quarter results and current outlook. To access the webcast, visit the Company's website at www.landstar.com; click on "Investor Relations"; then "Webcasts"; and then "Landstar's Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Conference Call."

For those unable to participate in the live call, or for those who do not have access to the Internet, the call will be available on telephone replay for 48 hours. The telephone replay number for the U.S. and Canada is (800) 879-5510 and for international calls is (203) 369-3990.

About Landstar:

Landstar System, Inc. is a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees.  Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards.  Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.

Contact:  Kevin Stout

Landstar System, Inc.

904-398-9400

Landstar Vert Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

12:50 LSTR
Landstar to Release Fourth Quarter Results on Wednesday, January 30, 2019
02 Nov MRK
New Research Coverage Highlights Landstar System, CMS Energy, MoSys, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, Procter & Gamble, and Merck & Co. — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018
25 Oct FNF
WageWorks Appoints George P. Scanlon to Board of Directors
24 Oct LSTR
Landstar System Reports Record Quarterly Revenue of $1.202 Billion and Record Quarterly Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.63
12 Oct AMCX
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Forward Air, Landstar System, Diamond Hill Investment Group, AMC Networks, LogMein, and CA — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
10 Oct LSTR
Landstar to Release Third Quarter Results on Wednesday, October 24, 2018
07 Aug LOGM
Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Genocea Biosciences, Hawkins, Landstar System, American Assets Trust, TriCo Bancshares, and LogMein — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications
25 Jul LSTR
Landstar System Reports Record Quarterly Revenue of $1.183 Billion and Record Second Quarter Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.51
11 Jul LSTR
Landstar to Release Second Quarter Results on Wednesday, July 25, 2018
02 May TWI
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key Energy Services, PJT Partners, and Lindblad Expeditions — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VALNEVA Announces New $59 Million IXIARO® Supply Contract with US Government
2
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
3
Dakshidin Corporation (DKSC), Signs LOI for Worldwide Exclusive Licensing Agreement
4
INFINITI QX Inspiration Concept Awarded “Best Concept Vehicle” and “Best Interior” at 2019 NAIAS By EyesOn Design
5
Park Place Energy Announces Filing of Preliminary Canadian Prospectus, and Appointment of Independent Director

Related stock quotes

Landstar System Inc 99.57 -0.9% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

12:58
Form 8.3 - Thalassa Holdings Ltd
12:57
DirectView Proceeds with Next Phase of Acquisition
12:50
Landstar to Release Fourth Quarter Results on Wednesday, January 30, 2019
12:45
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Main Street Capital, Northrop Grumman, Verisk Analytics, Celanese, FormFactor, and Kopin — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
12:40
Net Asset Value(s)
12:40
Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Southern, Exelon, PriceSmart, Five Prime Therapeutics, Digi International, and Voyager Therapeutics — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications
12:35
Market Trends Toward New Normal in Walmart, Finisar, Gannett Co., AZZ, Raytheon, and THL Credit — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
12:30
Net Asset Value(s)
12:30
Loop Industries Issues Letter to Shareholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
16 January 2019 13:15:58
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-01-16 14:15:58 - 2019-01-16 13:15:58 - 1000 - Website: OKAY