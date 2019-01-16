15/01/2019 23:05:00

Liberty Property Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Distributions

WAYNE, Pa., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) announced today the final tax treatment for the 2018 distributions on its common shares.  Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Liberty Property Trust distributions. The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of the company’s 2018 distribution of $1.600 per common share (CUSIP No. 531172104):

Common share distributions:

Form 1099 – DIV

(Boxes 1a + 2a + 3)

Box 1a

Box 1b

Box 2a

Box 2b

Box 3

Box 5

         
         
 

Record

Date

 

Payable

Date

 Cash

Distribution

Per Share

Ordinary

Taxable

Dividends

Taxable

Qualified

Dividends (1)

Total

Capital

Gain

Distribution 

Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain (2)

Nondividend

Distributions (3) 

Section 199A

Dividends (4)

 
1/2/20181/15/2018$0.4000$0.3419$0.0000$0.0581$0.0349$0.0000$0.3419
4/2/20184/15/2018$0.4000$0.3419$0.0000$0.0581$0.0349$0.0000$0.3419
7/2/20187/15/2018$0.4000$0.3419$0.0000$0.0581$0.0349$0.0000$0.3419
10/1/201810/15/2018$0.4000$0.3419$0.0000$0.0581$0.0349$0.0000$0.3419
         
Totals $1.6000$1.3676$0.0000$0.2324$0.1396$0.0000$1.3676

(1) Amounts in Box 1b are included in Box 1a.

(2) Amounts in Box 2b are included in Box 2a.

(3) Amounts in Box 3 are also known as Return of Capital.

(4) Amounts in Box 5 are included in Box 1a.

The fourth quarter 2018 distribution made to holders of record as of January 2, 2019 for the common shares is considered a 2019 distribution for federal income tax purposes.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE: LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 103.5 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

Inquiries: Jeanne Leonard, Liberty Property Trust, 610.648.1704

