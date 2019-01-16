Liberty Property Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Distributions

WAYNE, Pa., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) announced today the final tax treatment for the 2018 distributions on its common shares. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Liberty Property Trust distributions. The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of the company’s 2018 distribution of $1.600 per common share (CUSIP No. 531172104):

Common share distributions:

Form 1099 – DIV (Boxes 1a + 2a + 3) Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 2b Box 3 Box 5 Record Date Payable Date Cash Distribution Per Share Ordinary Taxable Dividends Taxable Qualified Dividends (1) Total Capital Gain Distribution Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (2) Nondividend Distributions (3) Section 199A Dividends (4) 1/2/2018 1/15/2018 $0.4000 $0.3419 $0.0000 $0.0581 $0.0349 $0.0000 $0.3419 4/2/2018 4/15/2018 $0.4000 $0.3419 $0.0000 $0.0581 $0.0349 $0.0000 $0.3419 7/2/2018 7/15/2018 $0.4000 $0.3419 $0.0000 $0.0581 $0.0349 $0.0000 $0.3419 10/1/2018 10/15/2018 $0.4000 $0.3419 $0.0000 $0.0581 $0.0349 $0.0000 $0.3419 Totals $1.6000 $1.3676 $0.0000 $0.2324 $0.1396 $0.0000 $1.3676

(1) Amounts in Box 1b are included in Box 1a.

(2) Amounts in Box 2b are included in Box 2a.

(3) Amounts in Box 3 are also known as Return of Capital.

(4) Amounts in Box 5 are included in Box 1a.

The fourth quarter 2018 distribution made to holders of record as of January 2, 2019 for the common shares is considered a 2019 distribution for federal income tax purposes.

