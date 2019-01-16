16/01/2019 15:30:00

LSI Industries Inc. Announces the Appointment of Michael C. Beck as Senior Vice President - Operations; Promotes Sam Sarsalari to Vice President – Manufacturing

CINCINNATI, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) today announced the appointment of Michael C. Beck as Senior Vice President - Operations, effective February 11, 2019.

Mr. Beck most recently, from 2017 to the present, has served as Vice President, North Region of Simpler Consulting (an IBM company) which he joined in 2014.  He has led and managed numerous engagements for industrial clients requiring expertise in Strategy Deployment, Daily Management, Problem Solving and Organizational Transformation.  He began his career as an automotive design engineer, transitioned to a Continuous Improvement specialist under W. Edwards Deming at GM Powertrain Division and subsequently led the division in manufacturing, supply chain and engineering applications of the Deming management method. He then joined Toyota Motor Manufacturing with responsibility for strategic quality, learned Lean from its inventors and applied the Toyota Production System both internally and with Toyota suppliers. He then held executive positions in Manufacturing, Lean and Operational Excellence at United Technologies, Terex and Caesars Entertainment and also consulted in a variety of industries. Mr. Beck’s scope of responsibility will include Manufacturing, Global Sourcing, Materials, Continuous Improvement, Safety and Quality.  Mr. Beck holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Michigan State University, a Master of Management degree from the Kellogg School at Northwestern University, and an M.S. in Applied Statistics from Oakland University.

James A. Clark, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We look forward to Mike Beck joining the LSI executive management team on February 11.  His extensive experience in manufacturing leadership and his impressive background in Continuous Improvement and Toyota Production System will enhance our focus on operational excellence.  We are delighted to have Mike join the team.”

In a related organizational move, Sam Sarsalari, currently plant manager of LSI’s New Windsor, New York facility, has been promoted to Vice President – Manufacturing, effective immediately.  Mr. Sarsalari held increasingly significant operations leadership roles with Modine Manufacturing, ASL Holdings, and Pregis prior to joining LSI in October 2016.  His core competencies include quality systems (ISO / TS), CI (Lean / TPS), Six Sigma, supply chain management and project management. Mr. Sarsalari has handled significant operations and distribution assignments across North America.  He succeeds Tom Palmer who will retire from LSI on March 31, 2019.  Mr. Sarsalari holds a B.S. degree in Electronics Computer Engineering and an M.S. in Industrial Engineering from the University of Rhode Island. 

About the Company

LSI Industries Inc. is a U.S.-based designer, manufacturer and marketer of lighting, graphics and technology solutions for both indoor and outdoor applications.  The Company is a leader in the primary markets it serves including petroleum, automotive, quick serve restaurants, grocery, banking, retail, renovation, parking and warehousing.  Products are marketed throughout North America by a network of independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through national accounts.  LSI partners with its customers to provide a full range of design support, engineering, installation and project management services.  Headquartered in Blue Ash, Ohio, LSI currently employs over 1,200 employees and operates eight facilities throughout the U.S.  The Company’s common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol LYTS.  Additional information can be found on the Investor Relations page at www.lsi-industries.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

For details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, visit https://www.lsi-industries.com/fls as well as our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q which contain risk factors. 

For further information, contact: Jim Galeese, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at (513) 793-3200.

Additional note: Today’s news release, along with past releases from LSI Industries, are available on the Company’s internet site at www.lsi-industries.com or by calling the Investor Relations Department at

(513) 793-3200.

CONTACT: JIM GALEESE

(513) 793-3200

LSI Industries Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
09 Jan
VELO
Jeg må sige, at jeg synes det er synd, at debatten de sidste par dage har nået et ekstremt lavt nive..
27
11 Jan
DANSKE
Jeg har overført beløb til vores børn i udlandet ! En i Californien - En i Kiev og en i Moskva :-) ,..
24
10 Jan
VELO
Skulle der være debattører, der gad at sætte sig ind i den økonomiske og forskningsmæssige udvikling..
19
11 Jan
VWS
Vestas receives 101 MW order for V120-2.2 MW turbines featuring the tallest towers in China News re..
17
11 Jan
VELO
Havneholmen - jeg har måske en stor nyhed imorgen, men har måske luret hvordan Veloxis kan checkes i..
17
10 Jan
GEN
Genmab har praesenteret ved denne konference: 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, San Fra..
17
12 Jan
DANSKE
Der er måske nogle som har bemærket at Senator Elisabeth Warren har meldt sig som præsident kandidat..
16
10 Jan
VWS
Den 7/11 nedjusterede Vestas cashflow til >100 mill, det er nu opjusteret med baggrund i højt ordre ..
16
15 Jan
AMBU-B
Det er nok klogere, at du passer paa Hedgefondene (shorterne) N/A NON DDB, som igen i dag staar for ..
15
13 Jan
VELO
Kan Veloxis få en markedsandel på 10% indenfor 12 måneder? Nedenfor vil jeg give mit bud.   1. Conve..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VALNEVA Announces New $59 Million IXIARO® Supply Contract with US Government
2
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
3
INFINITI QX Inspiration Concept Awarded “Best Concept Vehicle” and “Best Interior” at 2019 NAIAS By EyesOn Design
4
iSIGN Media Announces A Promissory Note Extension and Related Interest Terms
5
Park Place Energy Announces Filing of Preliminary Canadian Prospectus, and Appointment of Independent Director

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:02
UPDATE -- AEM’s TestPro CV100 Multifunction Cable Tester Approved to Certify Cabling Systems from World’s Leading Cable Manufacturers
16:00
DALBAR Recognizes Nationwide for Outstanding Retirement Plan Customer Experience
16:00
MOD Pizza Appoints Mark Shambura as Chief Marketing Officer
15:56
Nouveau Inc Moves Forward On Dividend To Puration Inc Shareholders Updating Nevada Registration
15:48
Signal Energy Australia to build 333MW Darlington Point Solar Plant in New South Wales
15:44
Optium Cyber Systems Announces Change to Management
15:41
Stefanini Reinforces Digital Offer Tailored to Education Industry
15:37
Stefanini supports implementation of cognitive platform for Usiminas
15:34
BX3 Capital Joins Global Legal Blockchain Consortium

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
16 January 2019 16:25:34
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-01-16 17:25:34 - 2019-01-16 16:25:34 - 1000 - Website: OKAY